  • Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new 400 siblings will be Triumph’s most affordable models globally and have been developed in partnership with Bajaj.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Jul-23 01:10 PM IST
2023-Triumph-Speed-400-Scrambler-400X-m1.jpg

Following the global debut late last month, Triumph Motorcycles is set to launch its most accessible twins – the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in India today. Co-developed with Bajaj, the two motorcycles derive their styling from Triumph’s Speed Twin and Scrambler motorcycle range. Both models are based on an all-new platform, share the same frame and are powered by a new liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine.

 

Also read: Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Revealed; India Launch On July 5, 2023
 

On the design front, the Speed 400, like its larger siblings, gets a modern classic roadster design with elements such as a sculpted fuel tank, round headlamp, and a single-piece seat. The Scrambler too follows a retro-inspired design theme as its larger siblings. The round headlamp is retained though the Scrambler does get a different design for the fuel tank as compared to the Speed 400, a split seat, dual-sport tyres and a two-can upswept exhaust. The seat height is taller too, at 835 mm, compared to 790 mm on the Speed 400.

Also read: Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Pre-Bookings Commence
 

The Scrambler 400 X also features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension at 150 mm, a larger 19-inch front wheel, wide handlebars and repositioned footpegs to better cater to riders wanting to take the bike off-road.


Also read: Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X: Differences Explained
 

Coming to the engine, both bikes share the same 398 cc, four-valve engine which puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

 

Here are all the live updates from the launch:

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The price for the Triumph Speed 400 has been announced. It is priced at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will then be increased to Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Scrambler 400 X price to be announced at a later date.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The Triumph Speed 400 will be available from mid-July while the Scrambler 400 X will become available from October.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Triumph says the new 400 twins will be manufactured in India by Bajaj and by itself in Thailand and Brazil.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here are some of the specifications of the new Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here are some of the specifications of the new Triumph Speed 400.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Triumph says that its new 400 models will target younger riders as well as those looking to move up from small-capacity models.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The bikes also get some India-specific add-ons to meet regulations.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here are some details on the new engine.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The bikes are powered by Triumph's new TR-Series single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Here are some of the highlights of the design of the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

The new Triumph Speed 400 and Scramber 400 X have made their way onto the stage.

 

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Triumph says that the new 400 family motorcycles were designed to meet all of the brand's USPs of quality, performance and authentic DNA.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Triumph says that it has focused on some key areas to help its motorcycles stand out. Here are some of the main areas:

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Triumph has sold over 1 million units globally since the brand was relaunched in1990.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Paul Stroud, CCO, Triumph Motorcycles on stage talking about the brand's reach globally. The brand has 4 manufacturing facilities globally including a CKD assembly facility in India

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Sumeet Narang, Head (ProBiking), Bajaj Auto commences proceedings.

 

05:57 PM
Jul 05, 2023

Triumph Motorcycles will launch its highly anticipated Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in India today. The two bikes will be the company's most accessible models and have been co-developed with Bajaj.

 

