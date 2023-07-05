Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Following the global debut late last month, Triumph Motorcycles is set to launch its most accessible twins – the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in India today. Co-developed with Bajaj, the two motorcycles derive their styling from Triumph’s Speed Twin and Scrambler motorcycle range. Both models are based on an all-new platform, share the same frame and are powered by a new liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine.

On the design front, the Speed 400, like its larger siblings, gets a modern classic roadster design with elements such as a sculpted fuel tank, round headlamp, and a single-piece seat. The Scrambler too follows a retro-inspired design theme as its larger siblings. The round headlamp is retained though the Scrambler does get a different design for the fuel tank as compared to the Speed 400, a split seat, dual-sport tyres and a two-can upswept exhaust. The seat height is taller too, at 835 mm, compared to 790 mm on the Speed 400.

The Scrambler 400 X also features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension at 150 mm, a larger 19-inch front wheel, wide handlebars and repositioned footpegs to better cater to riders wanting to take the bike off-road.



Coming to the engine, both bikes share the same 398 cc, four-valve engine which puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

