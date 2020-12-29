New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched In Bangladesh

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with the TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system with turn-by-turn navigation is yet to be launched in India.

Preetam Bora
The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation expand View Photos
The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

Highlights

  • Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V yet to be launched in India
  • The Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best motorcycles in its segment
  • 159.7 cc, 4-valve engine makes 15.8 bhp @ 8,000 rpm, 14.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with the TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system in Bangladesh. The new Apache RTR 160 4V is the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler with connected cluster technology in Bangladesh. The Bluetooth enabled system showcases a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style. Riders can now assess lean angle, and other information through the handlebar switch. The instrument cluster with the TVS SmartXonnect system also provides turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, low fuel warning, and assist.

Apart from the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity feature, there are no other changes in the 2021 model

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with a new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps with best-in-class long-range light penetration and an enhanced spread. The bike also gets performance radial tyres with increased traction, control, stability and durability. The new Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth connectivity is yet to be launched in India, and we expect TVS to introduce the updated model very soon.

Also Read: 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Review

"We are delighted to introduce the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with first-of-its-kind TVS SmartXonnect two-wheeler connected cluster in Bangladesh. TVS Apache series recently crossed a milestone of over 4 million global customers, and we are grateful to our customers in the country. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a testament of our commitment towards delighting our global Apache customers with a true racing experience. The motorcycle also offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking for our racing enthusiast customers in Bangladesh," said R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.

"In our long association with TVS Motor Company, the TVS Apache series has emerged as a popular offering in Bangladesh. The launch of the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with first-of-its-kind features will strengthen the TVS Motor portfolio in the country. The motorcycle will be available across our 205 sales, service and spare outlets in Bangladesh," said Ekram Hussain, Managing Director - TVS Auto, Bangladesh.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked In India

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine which makes 15.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Transmission is handled by a slick-shifting 5-speed gearbox, and the motorcycle gets a throaty exhaust note. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best 160 cc motorcycles on sale in India at the moment, and with the new Bluetooth connectivity, it will have segment-first features once it's launched in India.

