BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050

TVS Motor Company has increased the price of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V by ₹ 1,050. There are two trims of the motorcycle. The RTR 160 4V drum is now priced at ₹ 104,000 instead of ₹ 102,950 while the disc brake version is now priced at ₹ 107,050 as against ₹ 106,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. TVS had increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by ₹ 2,000 in May 2020 as well and this is the second price hike for the model.

(Prices for the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start at ₹ 1.03 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.07 lakh)

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox. The new BS6 RTR 160 4V puts out 15.8 bhp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Comparatively, the BS4 model with fuel-injection puts out maximum power of 16.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with disc brakes at either end taking care of stopping power. The rear disc brake is optional though. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. The BS6 Apache 160 4V is available in black and white shades, with contrast racing decals and a fly screen. There are no changes to features or specifications.

Like the RTR 160 4V, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets a price hike of ₹ 1,050 as well. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 128,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

