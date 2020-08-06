BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050

New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By ₹ 1,050

rices of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V have been increased by Rs. 1,050. Prices for the motorcycle now start at Rs. 1.04 lakh instead of Rs. 1.03 lakh. Features and specifications on the motorcycle stay the same as before.

Prices for the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now start at Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • TVS increased the price of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V by Rs. 1,050
  • There are no changes in technical specifications or equipment
  • Earlier in May 2020, the bike got a price hike of Rs. 2,000

TVS Motor Company has increased the price of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V by ₹ 1,050. There are two trims of the motorcycle. The RTR 160 4V drum is now priced at ₹ 104,000 instead of ₹ 102,950 while the disc brake version is now priced at ₹ 107,050 as against ₹ 106,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. TVS had increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by ₹ 2,000 in May 2020 as well and this is the second price hike for the model.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Review

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.03 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price

(Prices for the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start at ₹ 1.03 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.07 lakh)

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox. The new BS6 RTR 160 4V puts out 15.8 bhp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Comparatively, the BS4 model with fuel-injection puts out maximum power of 16.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with disc brakes at either end taking care of stopping power. The rear disc brake is optional though. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. The BS6 Apache 160 4V is available in black and white shades, with contrast racing decals and a fly screen. There are no changes to features or specifications.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Becomes Expensive

Like the RTR 160 4V, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets a price hike of ₹ 1,050 as well. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 128,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 160 4V

