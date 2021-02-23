TVS Appoints Timothy Prentice As Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company, India's second largest exporter of two-wheelers, has appointed Timothy Prentice as Vice President - Design. Prentice has over 35 years of experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development. His appointment is expected to boost TVS' ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology, the company said in a statement. Specialised in advanced design planning, Tim's experience in designs for high performance electric vehicles will augment the company's EV line-up design to the next level.

Speaking on the appointment, KN Radhakrishnan Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to have Timothy Prentice join us to oversee design solutions for future mobility. Tim has always crafted modern and inspiring designs during his career as a designer and a leader of global teams. He has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance TVS Motor Company's long-standing design focus to meet the rapidly changing needs of our esteemed customers in this dynamic new era."

Prentice is well-known for being the man behind the design of the 2011 Triumph Speed Triple

Through his design studio, "Motonium Design Inc", Tim has worked on the design, project management and creative direction for clients such as Mission Motors, Triumph Motorcycles, Polaris, Windecker Aircraft, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, Honda R&D, Disney Studios and Yamaha. He is credited with designing iconic motorcycles such as the 2009 Triumph Thunderbird, and the 2011 Triumph Speed Triple. Tim has designed Mission Motor's Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle, which won him and his firm multiple accolades, including the prestigious Red Dot and Core 77 Industrial Design Awards. Tim's involvement in the project resulted in the Mission R being hailed as a stunning electric race bike with a design that imbibes the racing ethos of Mission Motors.

Electric two-wheelers like the TVS iQube are expected to be at the forefront of TVS' new product development

"I am very excited to be a part of the TVS Motor Company's design studio. Over the years, I have witnessed a dynamic shift in TVS Motor products' mobility design as they imbibe futuristic innovations while keeping customer experience at the centre of the offering. I look forward to becoming a part of this journey and work with the team to realise innovative future designs for our next generation two-wheelers," said Timothy Prentice, Vice President - Design, TVS Motor Company.

Tim began his career with Honda R&D, Raymond, where he was responsible for concept design development of motorcycles, ATVs and PWCs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in the field of Industrial Technology from California State University. Further, he graduated with distinction, top of the class, in Art Center College of Design, Pasadena, California, where he was awarded the first "William Mitchell" scholarship for 'Outstanding Promise in Transportation Design'.

