India’s first factory racing team ‘PETRONAS TVS’ also made a clean sweep in the final round of the championship by sealing all four categories participated.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
3 mins read
23-Nov-22 07:34 PM IST
TVS Racing Bags 2022 Indian National Supercross Championship Title banner
Highlights
  • Rugved Barguje wins Group A Foreign Open class up to 500 cc category.
  • Imran Pasha bagged the winner’s title of Group C Indian Experts up to 260 cc class.
  • Banteilang Jyrwa clinched the Group C Novice up to 260 cc category title.

Maintaining an average of 80 per cent race wins till date, PETRONAS TVS Racing concluded the 2022 Indian National Supercross Championship in a thrilling manner bringing home the winning title. India’s first factory racing team ‘PETRONAS TVS’ also made a clean sweep in the final round of the championship by sealing all four categories participated. Rugved Barguje wins Group A Foreign Open class up to 500 cc category overall in the championship astride TR 300X, Imran Pasha bagged the winner’s title of Group C Indian Experts up to 260 cc class overall riding the TR 200X based on RTR 200, Banteilang Jyrwa clinched the Group C Novice up to 260 cc category title in the 2022 season on his TR 200X based on RTR 200, and Sachin D won the Local Bangalore riders class riding TR 200X based on RTR 200.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “PETRONAS TVS Racing has performed brilliantly this season, bringing home the 2022 title of the Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC). Not only did the team dominate at the championship, but also repeated a clean sweep by winning all four categories and participated in the final round. This Supercross win is a testament to TVS Racing’s ardent efforts throughout the year, perfectly demonstrating our unparalleled commitment in the two-wheeler motorsports arena, not just in India but abroad as well. I congratulate all our winners and the entire team and wish them all the best for the next year’s championship.”

Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC) 2022 Results: 

 

Final Round

Overall Championship

Category

P1

P2

P3

P1

Group A Foreign Open Class up to 500 cc Race 1

Rugved Barguje

C. D. Jinan

Ikshan Shanbhag

Rugved Barguje

 

Group A Foreign Open Class up to 500 cc Race 2 

Rugved Barguje

Ikshan Shanbhag

C. D. Jinan

Group C Indian Experts up to 260 cc

Imran Pasha

Sachin D

R Nataraj 

Imran Pasha

Group C Novice up to 260 cc

Banteilang Jyrwa

 

Sachin D

Banteilang Jyrwa

Locals Class

Sachin D

 

 

 

 

