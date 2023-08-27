TVS X Electric Scooter: Top Highlights

TVS recently launched its second electric scooter for domestic and global markets. Christened the X, the scooter features a sporty and futuristic design and comes packed with a bunch of features. That said, here are the top five features of the new electric scooter from TVS Motor Company.

Design:

The new TVS X is the production version of the Creon concept that the company showcased during Auto Expo 2018. Thankfully, the overall design has been retained and has been further improved to make it more modern and futuristic. The scooter features an exposed perimeter-styled chassis with a bolt-on subframe, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp, and a split-seat saddle. The scooter has a sleek design overall with edgy lines and a combination of different painted and textured surfaces.

Safety:

The TVS X employs disc brakes at both ends and it is the first electric scooter in the market to be offered with single-channel ABS. This adds the required safety net for a performance-packed electric vehicle. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels and is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Powertrain:

For motive force, the TVS X comes with a 4.44kWh battery that rests in the centre spine of the scooter. The battery pack is connected to a permanent magnet electric motor that is rated at offering a continuous power output of 7kW and a peak power output of 11kW. Peak torque is rated at 40Nm. With those power figures, the X is capable of going from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 105 kmph.

Infotainment Unit:

Adorning the cockpit of the TVS X is a large 10.2-inch colour TFT touchscreen that is heavily customisable and packed with features. Besides accessing the different settings for the scooter, the tablet, once paired to the smartphone, provides access to navigation and call alerts, and besides that can be used by the rider to watch videos, play games, and listen to music, while waiting at a stop light.

Price:

At Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter in the market. The scooter will be initially sold in Bengaluru in November, followed by 15 cities by the end of the year.