Two-Wheeler Sales June 2020: TVS Motor Posts 33 Per Cent Decline; Volumes Grow Three-Fold Compared To May

TVS Motor Company's total sales (domestic+exports) stood at 198,387 units for June 2020. The manufacturer reported a decline of 33.22 per cent last month, as compared to 297,102 units that were sold during the same period in 2019. While year-on-year sales have been low, the company did witness a three-fold increase in despatches in June, as compared to nearly 59,000 units that were rolled out of its facilities in May this year. With the lockdown being relaxed in a phased manner, the manufacturer has seen an uptick in both domestic retail as well as exports, TVS said in a statement. The Apache maker also said that it faced supply chain constraints in June, but the company undertook several countermeasures and expects to overcome these problems this month.

TVS despatched 191,076 two-wheelers in June, witnessing a drop of 32.59 per cent over 283,461 units sold in June 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 144,817 units last month, as opposed to 226,279 units during the same period last year, a decline of 36 per cent year-on-year. Motorcycles contributed 84,401 units to the company's two-wheeler volumes during the previous month, as against 131,331 units in June 2019. Scooters, on the other hand, contributed 65,666 units as opposed to 99,007 units in the year before.

Scooters contributed to over 35 per cent to TVS' overall two-wheeler sales in June this year

TVS Motor Company's exports stood at 53,123 units, a decline of 24 per cent year-on-year as compared to 69,900 units in June 2019. The overall export figure though has seen a massive increase when compared to May 2020, which saw the manufacturer ship about 10,000 units overseas. Two-wheeler exports stood at 46,259 units as against 57,182 units in June last year.

As expected, sales for the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year remain disappointing. The company despatched 2.55 lakh two-wheelers between April and June 2020, as against 8.84 lakh units during Q1 FY2019-20. Three-wheeler sales during the same period stood at 11,000 units during the current year, as opposed to 39,000 units during the same period last fiscal.

