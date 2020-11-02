New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 76,865 units in October 2020, registering a growth of 3 per cent and also breaking the record of festive season sales. The company's exports too grew by 15 per cent in October 2020.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
Suzuki registers 15 per cent year-on-year growth in exports in October 2020 expand View Photos
Suzuki registers 15 per cent year-on-year growth in exports in October 2020

Highlights

  • Suzuki registers 3 per cent growth in October sales
  • Exports grew 15 per cent year-on-year
  • Suzuki sold a total of 76,865 units in October 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle reported sales of 76,865 units in October 2020, which is a growth of 3 per cent. While the growth itself may not be remarkable, the company did break its own record of festive season sales. Suzuki sold 67,225 units in the domestic market and exported 9,640 units in October 2020. The exports itself grew 15 per cent from October 2019. The company also launched the Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters with Bluetooth features last month and introduced new colours on its Gixxer range of motorcycles.

Also Read: Suzuki Launches Access 125 & Burgman Street 125 With Bluetooth

(The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer 155 range was updated with the bold new 'Gixxer' graphics on the fairing and fuel tank)

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "Suzuki's growth curve has continued into the month of October as well. The ongoing festive season has saw us achieve a 3 per cent year-on-year growth for the month. We have surpassed our Sales Volume of last October. This is quite significant since in 2019, the predominant Festive Season from Navratri to Diwali was concentrated in the month of October unlike this year where it is spread over the latter half of October and going up to the earlier half of November. This makes us a little more optimistic about the demand recovery post pandemic.

Also Read: Suzuki Sees Nearly 3 Per Cent Growth In September 2020 Sale

2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Triton Blue

On the product front in October, in addition to the introduction of the Gixxer Series in the new liveries, we also launched our New Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 and New Bluetooth Enabled Burgman Street Scooters. We are confident that new launches will further support our growth and help us sustain the continually increasing preference for Suzuki Two Wheelers in India."

Also Read: Patents Reveal Replacement For Suzuki SV650

0 Comments

Suzuki Motorcycle India 65,195 units in September 2020, which means the company saw a 3 per cent growth in domestic month-on-month sales as well. In terms of total sales, Suzuki sold 71,661 units in September 2020 and 76,865 units in October 2020, which is a difference of 5,204 units and a growth of 7.26 per cent month-on-month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

