Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini

In a promising move for Indian motorsport, the legendary two-time Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen is set to mentor young Indian driver Kush Maini, who aspires to compete in Formula One. Hakkinen, renowned for his intense rivalry in the late 90’s with the great 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher and past mentoring role with Valtteri Bottas, is now extending his support to the up-and-coming Maini.

Maini, a 23-year-old emerging talent, has showcased his potential in the F2 season with several top-five qualifying positions and a notable podium finish in Melbourne. Guided by Hakkinen's expertise, Maini aims to make his presence felt at the forefront of F2 racing in 2024.



Hakkinen's history as a mentor includes his influential role in shaping Valtteri Bottas into a successful Formula One driver. He brings more than racing skills to the table; he helps young drivers navigate the complexities of racing weekends, fostering team relationships, and attracting sponsors.

Kush Maini, hailing from Bangalore, follows in the footsteps of his brother, Arjun Maini, who previously competed in F2 and worked as a development driver for the Haas F1 team. Currently racing for Mercedes AMG in Europe, the younger Maini secured the runner-up position in the 2020 British F3 Championship, a series previously won by Hakkinen in 1990.



Maini's admiration for Hakkinen's achievements and Hakkinen's belief in Maini's Formula One potential fuel their partnership, reinforcing Maini's aspirations. For Hakkinen, the goal is clear: to guide Maini toward Formula One, although he acknowledges the challenges in F2.

While Hakkinen won't be teaching Maini cornering techniques or detailed driving skills, his invaluable experience as a top driver will be employed in time management, team communication, and overall life management, mirroring the support he received from former McLaren boss Ron Dennis. This approach allows young drivers to focus primarily on their racing endeavours.



Hakkinen emphasised the importance of timing, team selection, partnering with the right individuals, and identifying opportunities in the competitive world of motorsport. With his wealth of experience, he seeks to guide Maini's journey to Formula One and further strengthen the bond between India and the world of motorsport.



