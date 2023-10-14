Login

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

14-Oct-23 03:23 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Two-time Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen will mentor young Indian driver Kush Maini, supporting his aspirations for a Formula One career.
  • Hakkinen's role as a mentor extends beyond racing skills, focusing on life management, communication, and creating opportunities for Maini's journey to Formula One.
  • Hakkinen envisions India as a rising force in motorsport and aims to foster powerful partnerships, ultimately envisioning Kush Maini as a future Formula One champion.

In a promising move for Indian motorsport, the legendary two-time Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen is set to mentor young Indian driver Kush Maini, who aspires to compete in Formula One. Hakkinen, renowned for his intense rivalry in the late 90’s with the great 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher and past mentoring role with Valtteri Bottas, is now extending his support to the up-and-coming Maini.

 

Also Read: CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders


Maini, a 23-year-old emerging talent, has showcased his potential in the F2 season with several top-five qualifying positions and a notable podium finish in Melbourne. Guided by Hakkinen's expertise, Maini aims to make his presence felt at the forefront of F2 racing in 2024.


Hakkinen's history as a mentor includes his influential role in shaping Valtteri Bottas into a successful Formula One driver. He brings more than racing skills to the table; he helps young drivers navigate the complexities of racing weekends, fostering team relationships, and attracting sponsors.

 

Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit

Kush Maini, hailing from Bangalore, follows in the footsteps of his brother, Arjun Maini, who previously competed in F2 and worked as a development driver for the Haas F1 team. Currently racing for Mercedes AMG in Europe, the younger Maini secured the runner-up position in the 2020 British F3 Championship, a series previously won by Hakkinen in 1990.


Maini's admiration for Hakkinen's achievements and Hakkinen's belief in Maini's Formula One potential fuel their partnership, reinforcing Maini's aspirations. For Hakkinen, the goal is clear: to guide Maini toward Formula One, although he acknowledges the challenges in F2.

 

Also Read: Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season


While Hakkinen won't be teaching Maini cornering techniques or detailed driving skills, his invaluable experience as a top driver will be employed in time management, team communication, and overall life management, mirroring the support he received from former McLaren boss Ron Dennis. This approach allows young drivers to focus primarily on their racing endeavours.


Hakkinen emphasised the importance of timing, team selection, partnering with the right individuals, and identifying opportunities in the competitive world of motorsport. With his wealth of experience, he seeks to guide Maini's journey to Formula One and further strengthen the bond between India and the world of motorsport.


 

# Mika Hakkinen# Kush Maini# Formula 2

