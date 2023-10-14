Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
14-Oct-23 03:23 PM IST
Highlights
- Two-time Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen will mentor young Indian driver Kush Maini, supporting his aspirations for a Formula One career.
- Hakkinen's role as a mentor extends beyond racing skills, focusing on life management, communication, and creating opportunities for Maini's journey to Formula One.
- Hakkinen envisions India as a rising force in motorsport and aims to foster powerful partnerships, ultimately envisioning Kush Maini as a future Formula One champion.
In a promising move for Indian motorsport, the legendary two-time Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen is set to mentor young Indian driver Kush Maini, who aspires to compete in Formula One. Hakkinen, renowned for his intense rivalry in the late 90’s with the great 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher and past mentoring role with Valtteri Bottas, is now extending his support to the up-and-coming Maini.
Also Read: CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
Maini, a 23-year-old emerging talent, has showcased his potential in the F2 season with several top-five qualifying positions and a notable podium finish in Melbourne. Guided by Hakkinen's expertise, Maini aims to make his presence felt at the forefront of F2 racing in 2024.
Hakkinen's history as a mentor includes his influential role in shaping Valtteri Bottas into a successful Formula One driver. He brings more than racing skills to the table; he helps young drivers navigate the complexities of racing weekends, fostering team relationships, and attracting sponsors.
Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
Kush Maini, hailing from Bangalore, follows in the footsteps of his brother, Arjun Maini, who previously competed in F2 and worked as a development driver for the Haas F1 team. Currently racing for Mercedes AMG in Europe, the younger Maini secured the runner-up position in the 2020 British F3 Championship, a series previously won by Hakkinen in 1990.
Maini's admiration for Hakkinen's achievements and Hakkinen's belief in Maini's Formula One potential fuel their partnership, reinforcing Maini's aspirations. For Hakkinen, the goal is clear: to guide Maini toward Formula One, although he acknowledges the challenges in F2.
Also Read: Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
While Hakkinen won't be teaching Maini cornering techniques or detailed driving skills, his invaluable experience as a top driver will be employed in time management, team communication, and overall life management, mirroring the support he received from former McLaren boss Ron Dennis. This approach allows young drivers to focus primarily on their racing endeavours.
Hakkinen emphasised the importance of timing, team selection, partnering with the right individuals, and identifying opportunities in the competitive world of motorsport. With his wealth of experience, he seeks to guide Maini's journey to Formula One and further strengthen the bond between India and the world of motorsport.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6271 second ago
The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career
-2591 second ago
Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.
1 hour ago
Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)
2 hours ago
The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.
4 hours ago
The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.
19 hours ago
Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent
19 hours ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.
20 hours ago
The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact
21 hours ago
The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.
22 hours ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.
6 months ago
For the first time in its history, the final frontier before Formula One has not one but two top level Indian talents.
8 months ago
Jehan Daruvala is returning to Formula 2 for a fourth season, and is also serving a test & reserve driver role at Mahindra Racing Formula E team.
The Indian driver qualified in P6 and finished P3 in Sprint race, while also grabbing the Feature Race win.
Indian motorsport has taken a turn for the good over the last decade, paving the way for many young racing drivers & riders to race internationally. We take a look at the most prominent racers from India who are achieving success abroad.
Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala was fighting for the Formula 2 Championship early in the season, but has dropped two places in the past few rounds and currently sits fifth in the championship standings.