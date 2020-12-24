Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021

Volkswagen India has announced a price revision by up to 2.5 per cent across the Polo and Vento model range. The price hike will be applicable from January 2021, and the company has attributed the increase to the rising input costs. Volkswagen becomes the latest OEM to increase prices for the new year joining the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, Mahindra, and more. Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento are locally-built products while the T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace are brought to the country as Completely Built Units (CBUs).

Automakers usually revise prices at the start of the year and this has been the norm in the industry for the longest time. This year, prices have seen a strong uptick with the transition to BS6 norms, followed by the lockdown and pandemic that caused supply-chain disruptions for components and raw materials, which have further driven prices for the vehicles.

The price hike affects the locally-built Volkswagen Polo and the Vento cars

Apart from Volkswagen Passenger Cars, VW Group's luxury brand Audi also announced a price hike in November this year across its range. It's not clear at the moment but we could see a similar price increase from another group company - Skoda Auto India - for the locally-built Rapid sedan. Volkswagen India has planned a product onslaught in 2021 that includes the much-awaited Taigun compact SUV, followed by the Vento successor and a new subcompact SUV for India.

