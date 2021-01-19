Volkswagen India's Online Sales Went Up To 75 Per Cent During Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted economies and more precisely the way of business. Although digital medium was burgeoning at its own pace before the pandemic, we have never seen it revolutionising the way it did during the lockdown, be it for attending meetings, celebrating birthdays, learn cooking, entertainment or selling cars. While showrooms were closed for a good two months period, automakers managed to cash in the pent up demand through digital platforms. In fact, during the pandemic Volkswagen India's online sales saw a spike of 95 per cent and that's solely because there was no other option to buy a car. .

Volkswagen received maximum online bookings for the T-Roc last year.

Speaking to carandbike, Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Passenger Cars, Volkswagen India said, "Customers are looking for a seamless and contactless experience which I think has become very important for customers during this pandemic and it is going to continue in 2021. So giving that experience to customers as much as possible in showrooms and digital platforms is important, whether it is finding about the car, finding where it is available, enquiring about the price or booking online and doing the transaction online and at the same time it is very important for customers to touch and feel and interact with the human. Immediately, just within 15 days of the lockdown we launched the online booking facility to the customer so that at least for the limited cars that we had brought to India and customers were asking for it. I think it's a digital lead generation, and because there were no other options left at that time, went up to 95 per cent. But it has stabilised at around 70 per cent to 75 per cent which is still higher than the 50 per cent ratio we used to have before the pandemic."

The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space also went on sale last year.

The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space and the T-Roc that went on sale in India have been sold out and maximum bookings for both models were received online. Volkswagen received around 2,000 bookings for the T-Roc alone laast year and had delivered only 965 units.

