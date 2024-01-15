Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent

Volvo Cars India has implemented a 2 per cent price hike on its petrol-powered cars and SUVs due to rising input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. However, the all-electric offerings, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, have been exempted from this increase for now, in a bid to maintain competitive pricing and expedite EV adoption in the Indian luxury car market.

The adjusted prices for the ICE models’ post-hike are as follows: the XC60 now costs Rs 68.90 lakh, the S90 costs Rs 68.25 lakh, and the XC90 is priced at Rs 1.01 crore. Meanwhile, the XC40 Recharge continues with a price tag of Rs 57.90 lakh, and the C40 Recharge costs Rs 62.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The EVs have gained substantial traction among consumers, with 580 units of the XC40 Recharge sold to date. The C40 Recharge, launched in September 2023, has been delivered to 180 customers across India.

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price XC60 B5 Mild Hybrid Rs 68.90 lakh S90 B5 Mild Hybrid Rs 68.25 lakh XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid Rs 1.089 crore XC40 Recharge Rs 57.90 lakh C40 Recharge Rs 62.95 lakh

Volvo Car India, recognising the growing demand for electric vehicles, has chosen to defer the price increase on its EVs while expressing commitment to introducing a new EV model annually. The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are exclusively available for online purchase, and their assembly for the Indian market takes place at Volvo Car India's manufacturing facility in Hosakote, Karnataka.