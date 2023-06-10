Volvo Cars Reports 31 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales In May 2023; EV Sales Up By 196 Per Cent
- Volvo Cars has sold a total of 60,398 cars worldwide in May
- Volvo Cars achieved sales of 2,75,312 vehicles in the first 5 months of 2023
- In the United States, Volvo Cars experienced a growth rate of 14 per cent in May, with 10,723 vehicles sold
Volvo Cars sold a total of 60,398 cars worldwide in May, reporting an increase of 31 per cent compared to the same month last year. The growth was primarily driven by the surge in sales of Volvo's fully electric vehicles, which experienced a 196 per cent rise during this period.
During the month of May, the Volvo XC60 emerged as the top-selling model, with sales totalling 18,052 vehicles, followed closely by the XC40, which achieved sales of 17,596 units. The XC90 also performed well, with 9,058 cars sold.
Furthermore, figures from May 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year’s supply chain constraints.
Volvo Cars achieved sales of 2,75,312 vehicles in the first 5 months of 2023, which is a 14 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022.
The company's Recharge models, which include fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars, played a significant role in the sales boost, with a 55 per cent increase in May. These models accounted for 40 per cent of Volvo's global sales during the month, and Volvo’s fully electric cars have contributed to 18 per cent of the total.
Europe has emerged as a strong market for Volvo Cars, with sales reaching 26,272 vehicles in May, marking a 40 per cent year-on-year increase. Recharge models dominated the European market, accounting for 63 per cent of overall sales, while fully electric cars represented 29 per cent of the total.
In the United States, Volvo Cars experienced a growth rate of 14 per cent in May, with 10,723 vehicles sold. The Recharge models account for a 28 per cent share of total sales, while the sales of fully electric cars saw a 66 per cent increase compared to last year.
The Chinese market also demonstrated steady growth, as Volvo Cars sold 14,121 vehicles in May, reflecting a 49 per cent year-on-year increase. Recharge models have seen a 116 per cent surge contributing to 8 per cent of the total sales in China.
May
May
Jan-May
Jan-May
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Europe
26,272
18,752
40%
119,747
103,731
15%
Recharge
16,481
8,813
87%
74,552
53,120
40%
- Fully electric
7,655
1,847
314%
34,130
12,171
180%
- Plug-in hybrid
8,826
6,966
27%
40,422
40,949
-1%
China
14,121
9,488
49%
63,121
53,765
17%
Recharge
1,181
547
116%
6,271
4,367
44%
- Fully electric
263
143
84%
1,531
768
99%
- Plug-in hybrid
918
404
127%
4,740
3,599
32%
US
10,723
9,372
14%
46,817
42,151
11%
Recharge
3,039
3,348
-9%
13,696
13,787
-1%
- Fully electric
1,342
807
66%
5,480
3,258
68%
- Plug-in hybrid
1,697
2,541
-33%
8,216
10,529
-22%
Other
9,282
8,340
11%
45,627
41,750
9%
Recharge
3,266
2,737
19%
17,479
12,042
45%
- Fully electric
1,566
855
83%
8,584
3,885
121%
- Plug-in hybrid
1,700
1,882
-10%
8,895
8,157
9%
Total
60,398
45,952
31%
275,312
241,397
14%
Recharge
23,967
15,445
55%
111,998
83,316
34%
- Fully electric
10,826
3,652
196%
49,725
20,082
148%
- Plug-in hybrid
13,141
11,793
11%
62,273
63,234
-2%
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL