Zero Emission Drive 3.0: One Mission, Zero Emission
- The third edition of the Zero Emission Drive comes back with same focus but better experience
- The drive culminated with a tree-plantation initiative focused on giving back to the environment.
- Celebrates clean mobility and sustainability
The Zero Emission Drive returned for its third edition in 2026, bringing together car&bike and Kalpataru for another drive that celebrated clean mobility in the real world. More than just a convoy of electric cars, the initiative continued to highlight how sustainable mobility, dependable charging infrastructure and responsible development can come together to create meaningful change.
Like every edition before it, the drive began at Kalpataru Parkcity in Thane. After a welcome breakfast and a detailed safety briefing, participants took charge of a diverse fleet of electric vehicles before setting off towards Kalpataru Aria in Karjat. The route combined city roads, highways and scenic stretches, offering a realistic mix of driving conditions while showcasing just how effortlessly modern EVs fit into everyday journeys.
The drive itself wasn't about speed or performance. It was about demonstrating that zero-emission mobility works outside presentations and brochures. With cars travelling silently through changing landscapes, the convoy served as a moving reminder of how far electric mobility has come in India over the last few years.
The destination was just as important as the journey. Set against the lush backdrop of the Western Ghats, Kalpataru Aria reflects the same sustainability-first approach that defines the Zero Emission Drive. The event concluded with participants planting saplings, reinforcing the idea that reducing emissions is only one part of the larger environmental responsibility. Creating greener spaces remains just as important.
At Aria, Kalpataru’s 80-acre township is planned with sustainability in mind. After taking a tour around the property, all the participants settled down to a sumptuous lunch nestled within wide-open spaces, native trees, and a focus on nature-sensitive design.
What started as a World Environment Day initiative has now grown into an annual movement that continues to gain momentum with every edition. It brings together automotive enthusiasts, industry leaders and sustainability advocates with one common purpose: to demonstrate that cleaner mobility is no longer a distant vision but a reality that is already taking shape on Indian roads.
The Zero Emission Drive remains a simple idea with a clear message: drive responsibly, build sustainably and leave behind something more important than just tyre tracks.
ZED 3.0 In Pictures:
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