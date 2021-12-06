Zoho CEO Buys Mahindra Treo e-Auto; Suggests Some Improvements To Anand Mahindra

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu recently purchased a new Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler and shared a picture of himself driving it around the village. In a series of tweets, Vembu praised the electric 3W and called it a practical commute vehicle. However, he also suggested a few improvements to Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, after tyring out the electric three-wheeler.

He said on Twitter, "Yesterday I got my new Mahindra Treo electric auto. This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around!"

Vembu further added, "This electric auto form factor and the price point (take home price under Rs 3.5 lakhs) is a very affordable family vehicle. With volumes, prices can come down."

Further praising electric auto's design, Vembo said, "Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one."

He requested Anand Mahindra to offer a variety of designs and colours on the electric auto, as well as family-friendly options. He further said, "Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularise these low-cost electric vehicles."

The Mahindra Treo is a range of electric three-wheelers designed and developed in India. Last year, Treo became the first electric 3W to surpass the 5,000 units sales milestone in the country. The range is powered by a lithium-ion battery which pushes out 11 bhp and 42 Nm and comes with a certified range of 141 kilometres on a single charge.