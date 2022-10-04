Zontes 350R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R: Price Comparison

Moto Vault launched the Zontes range of 350 cc motorcycles including the Zontes 350R streetfighter motorcycle in India among other products. With this, the multi-brand motorcycle franchise enters India which will also comprise the Moto Morini range of motorcycles. However, the focus of this article is the Zontes 350R motorcycle as it rivals the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R in the 300-400 cc streetfighter range in India. We will tell you how it stacks up with each of its competitors in terms of pricing and whether you should consider the newest contender in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Zontes 350R vs KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke needs no introduction. It is one of the most sought-after motorcycles with a loyal fan base. In India, the KTM 390 Duke has priced at Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Now, compare it with the Zontes 350R, and the 390 Duke comes out as a more affordable offering since the former carries a price tag of Rs. 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Rs. 29,000 differences between the Swedish-made motorcycle and the Chinese backed consortium. For the price, the KTM 390 Duke is reasonably good value for money while coming with great features at the same time. It also offers brand value and imposing road presence along with offering a decent price tag for its segment. It is powered by a liquid-cooled 373.2 cc single cylinder engine which makes 43.5 bhp and 37 Nm of maximum torque. The KTM 390 Duke comes with ride-by-wire throttle which offers a smoother throttle-based response while the engine sound is more refined and smoother this time.

On the other hand, the Zontes 350R is powered by a 348 cc, Single cylinder, Liquid cooled engine that develops 38.8 bhp @9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm @7,500 rpm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Zontes 350R is equipped with a balanced suspension system and flexible handling to enhance ride comfort and ease of manoeuvrability designed to suit Indian road conditions. The front is managed by 43 mm telescopic suspension, while the rear gets Monoshock suspension. The lightweight aluminium alloy / spoke rims are designed to be wide and internally hollow.

Zontes 350R vs BMW G 310 R

The BMW G 310 R is possibly the most affordable offering in the entry-level naked sports segment as it is priced at Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Compare it with the Zontes 350R, and the BMW G 310 R comes out cheaper by Rs. 1.25 lakh, and about Rs. 26,000 less than the KTM 390 Duke. The BMW G 310 R is not an outright street hooligan if that's what you're expecting. But it does the job very well, and if it's the manageable and reliable roadster you're looking to upgrade to. It comes with a 313 cc, engine that churns out 33.5 BHP and 28 Nm and a suspension system comprising of upside-down telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear monoshock. The BMW G 310 R has managed to carve a niche for itself in the premium roadster category with its competitive pricing and attractive design, endearing the brand to a wider section of customers in the country.

The Zontes 350R comes with an LED lighting system on the headlamp, tail lamp, DRL, and indicators. It also gets a TFT full-colour LCD screen, a keyless control system, four ride modes, an LED lighting system and dual fast-charging USB ports. It also offers a host of safety features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system and dual-channel ABS among others. The TFT screen will also have four theme interfaces and will display a speedometer, navigation, Bluetooth music, answering calls and malfunction notifications among others.