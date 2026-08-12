5 Best Motorcycles Under Rs. 2 Lakh In 2026
- Top 5 bikes you can buy under Rs. 2 lakh in 2026
- Best premium commuter bikes to entry-level naked sport bikes
- Bikes you can look at buying under Rs. 2 lakh in 2026
If you have a budget of Rs. 2 lakh and are looking to buy a new motorcycle, you will be spoilt for choice in the market these days. Options range from premium commuter motorcycles, entry-level performance naked street bikes, as well as modern classics and the very best value-for-money performance naked. Here are our pick of the best 5 bikes in this price range, and we also tell you why they make it to the top 5.
Also Read: Best Bikes for College Students in India
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Price: Rs. 1.19 – 1.39 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
For anyone looking at commuter frugality and entertaining personality, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is perhaps one of the best bikes in the segment. A smooth and refined four-valve engine, as well as sharp dynamics give the Apache RTR 160 4V a sporty riding experience that few rivals can match in this segment. It’s an outstanding all-rounder as a daily commuter, as well as entry-level sport naked, all at a price tag that is well under Rs. 2 lakh – perfect for newbie riders who appreciate sporty performance and balanced handling.
Key Specifications:
|Engine
|159.7 cc,
|Max Power
|Peak Torque
|14.73 Nm
|Saddle Height
|800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|143-147 kg
Also Read: Best Bikes for Short Riders in India
Hero XPulse 210
Price: Rs. 1.67 – 1.76 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
If you’re looking for an adventure or dual-sport motorcycle at a budget, there’s no looking beyond the XPulse 210. Fun, characterful and capable, both off the road, and on tarmac, the XPulse 210 offers an unmatched combination of versatility, excitement and value that no other motorcycle in the segment comes close to matching. In 2026, it still makes a solid case for itself as the best adventure bargain under Rs. 2 lakh.
Key Specifications:
|Engine
|210 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder
|Max Power
|24.3 bhp @ 9,250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|20.7 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
|Saddle Height
|830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|168-170 kgE
Also Read: Top 10 Bikes With the Best Exhaust Note in India
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Price: Rs. 1.38 – 1.71 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has all the qualities of the brand’s easygoing 350 cc family personality but offers that in a more lightweight and compact package which makes it easily accessible to riders of different age, build, sex and riding experience. It’s equally at home in city traffic for the everyday commute, and a willing companion on weekend rides. Its approachable, accessible and affordable – all great qualities which makes it earn a spot in this list.
Key Specifications:
|Engine
|349 cc, air/oil-cooled single-cylinder
|Max Power
|20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm
|Peak Torque
|27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
|Saddle Height
|790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|177-181 kg
Also Read: 5 Most Expensive Bikes on Sale in India
Hero Xtreme 250R
Price: Rs. 1.73 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
The Xtreme 250R may not be easily spotted on the streets, more than a year and a half after it was launched, but it’s easily one of the more exciting motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp to be launched in years. A refined and punchy powertrain complemented by sharp and engaging dynamics, backed by a sharp and striking design, makes this Hero an easy recommendation. And at a sub-2 lakh price bracket, it offers very good value for money in the quarter-litre naked sport segment.
Key Specifications:
|Engine
|249 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Max Power
|29.6 bhp @ 9,250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|25 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
|Saddle Height
|806 mm
|Kerb Weight
|167.7 kg
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Price: Rs. 1.82 Lakh
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now gets a smaller 350 cc engine, to meet the new lower tax slabs under 350 cc, and to avoid higher taxes on motorcycles above 350 cc. Even with dialled down output from the smaller engine, performance is very much still on the menu, and in 2026, the performance-to-value equation of the NS400Z remains as compelling as ever. At this price point, it still offers superb bang for your buck!
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
Key Specifications:
|Engine
|349 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Max Power
|40 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|33.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
|Saddle Height
|805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|176 kg
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