5 Best Motorcycles Under Rs. 2 Lakh In 2026

If you have a budget of Rs. 2 lakh and are looking to buy a new motorcycle, you will be spoilt for choice in the market these days. Options range from premium commuter motorcycles, entry-level performance naked street bikes, as well as modern classics and the very best value-for-money performance naked. Here are our pick of the best 5 bikes in this price range, and we also tell you why they make it to the top 5.

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Price: Rs. 1.19 – 1.39 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

For anyone looking at commuter frugality and entertaining personality, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is perhaps one of the best bikes in the segment. A smooth and refined four-valve engine, as well as sharp dynamics give the Apache RTR 160 4V a sporty riding experience that few rivals can match in this segment. It’s an outstanding all-rounder as a daily commuter, as well as entry-level sport naked, all at a price tag that is well under Rs. 2 lakh – perfect for newbie riders who appreciate sporty performance and balanced handling.

Key Specifications:

Engine 159.7 cc, Max Power Peak Torque 14.73 Nm Saddle Height 800 mm Kerb Weight 143-147 kg

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Hero XPulse 210

Price: Rs. 1.67 – 1.76 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

If you’re looking for an adventure or dual-sport motorcycle at a budget, there’s no looking beyond the XPulse 210. Fun, characterful and capable, both off the road, and on tarmac, the XPulse 210 offers an unmatched combination of versatility, excitement and value that no other motorcycle in the segment comes close to matching. In 2026, it still makes a solid case for itself as the best adventure bargain under Rs. 2 lakh.

Key Specifications:

Engine 210 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder Max Power 24.3 bhp @ 9,250 rpm Peak Torque 20.7 Nm @ 7,250 rpm Saddle Height 830 mm Kerb Weight 168-170 kgE

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Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Price: Rs. 1.38 – 1.71 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has all the qualities of the brand’s easygoing 350 cc family personality but offers that in a more lightweight and compact package which makes it easily accessible to riders of different age, build, sex and riding experience. It’s equally at home in city traffic for the everyday commute, and a willing companion on weekend rides. Its approachable, accessible and affordable – all great qualities which makes it earn a spot in this list.

Key Specifications:

Engine 349 cc, air/oil-cooled single-cylinder Max Power 20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm Peak Torque 27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Saddle Height 790 mm Kerb Weight 177-181 kg

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Hero Xtreme 250R

Price: Rs. 1.73 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Xtreme 250R may not be easily spotted on the streets, more than a year and a half after it was launched, but it’s easily one of the more exciting motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp to be launched in years. A refined and punchy powertrain complemented by sharp and engaging dynamics, backed by a sharp and striking design, makes this Hero an easy recommendation. And at a sub-2 lakh price bracket, it offers very good value for money in the quarter-litre naked sport segment.

Key Specifications:

Engine 249 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Max Power 29.6 bhp @ 9,250 rpm Peak Torque 25 Nm @ 7,250 rpm Saddle Height 806 mm Kerb Weight 167.7 kg

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Price: Rs. 1.82 Lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now gets a smaller 350 cc engine, to meet the new lower tax slabs under 350 cc, and to avoid higher taxes on motorcycles above 350 cc. Even with dialled down output from the smaller engine, performance is very much still on the menu, and in 2026, the performance-to-value equation of the NS400Z remains as compelling as ever. At this price point, it still offers superb bang for your buck!

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review

Key Specifications: