Anant Ambani Car Collection: Inside India’s Most Expensive and Exclusive Garage

The Ambani garage remains one of the country's most unique automotive museums, at a time when the luxury space has grown a lot in the local market. Taking a look at the youngest Ambani's collections reveals nameplates that barely touch our roads. There are many highly customised, limited-edition vehicles in his line-up, which signify that mobility isn't only about getting from one place to another for the Ambani family. It's about covering those kilometres with absolute luxury and security.

The Ambani Garage: One of the World’s Rarest

Anant Ambani’s vehicle collection houses both the world’s most luxurious and fastest cars. These machines of peak engineering brilliance are very performance-driven, and they have the most exquisite interiors, too.

Rolls Royce

Cullinan

Anant’s garage has several Cullinans, which is the brand’s flagship SUV. One of the most talked-about is the Matte Orange Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which he used during his recent wedding festivities. It remains one of the ultimate statements of wealth for the world's elite, featuring custom interiors and a completely silent ride.

Phantom

Anant also owns multiple Phantoms, one of them being the gorgeous Phantom Drophead Coupe. This convertible is less about sheer speed and more about making an elegant entrance. With its massive footprint and a classic British design, the Phantom Drophead Coupe is valued at roughly Rs. 7.00 crore, making it another limited edition to his garage.

Ferrari

Ferrari Purosangue

There is a Ferrari Purosangue in the Ambani garage, one with bright red paint. It's around Rs. 10.50 crore, and packs a naturally aspirated 6.5-Litre V12 engine. And given how limited this car's production is, the Ambani family bought more than one.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Another Italian piece in Anant's collection is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. This hybrid supercar has electric motors fitted to a 4.0-Litre twin-turbo V8, unleashing output numbers up to 986 bhp. It is incredibly fast and features the latest technology from India's car market, making it an absolute thrill to drive on open stretches.

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard

There are multiple Mercedes-Benz cars inside the Ambani garage, one of the prominent nameplates being the Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard. It’s an ultra-luxury sedan valued at over Rs. 10 crore. These armoured vehicles have VPAM VR10 ballistic protection, and they are usually called the most secure civilian passenger cars in the world.

Mercedes Maybach SL 680

The Ambani family also owns two highly exclusive Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 (Monogram Series) roadsters. This car has a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, and it produces around 585 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Interestingly, only three models were allocated for India, and the family flexed their immense buying power by grabbing two of them.

Bentley

Bentley Continental GTC Speed

Mukesh and Nita Ambani gave this convertible to Anant and Radhika. Anant often travels in this car, as seen on Mumbai's roads. Its Indian market value is somewhere between Rs. 4.00 crore and Rs. 8.00 crore.

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB)

Valued at Rs. 6 crore, this car runs on a 4-litre V8 engine. Even though it’s an extended-wheelbase luxury SUV, it does not give up on the traditional Bentley performance, either. Anant's piece has a unique green paint scheme, and it was a part of his wedding convoy.

Other Vehicles

BMW i8

There is a BMW i8 worth Rs. 2.62 crore. It’s perhaps the sole hybrid vehicle out of the youngest Ambani’s multi-crore luxury car collection. This plug-in hybrid is known for its futuristic looks, eco-friendly engineering, and upward-opening butterfly doors.

Range Rover Vogue

The Ambanis also have the Range Rover Vogue nameplate in their garage; in fact, it's one of their most dependable ultra-luxury SUVs. Z+ security escorts accompany this vehicle whenever Anant shows up at an event.

Lexus LM

While Anant doesn’t travel around a lot with this vehicle, his wife uses it frequently for high-profile outings. It’s a luxury private jet on wheels that demands around Rs. 2.5 crore to Rs. 3 crore in the Indian market.

A Well-Sorted Luxury Garage

These are only a few highlights from the Ambani garage, which reportedly houses dozens of ultra-luxury, high-performance, and heavily customised vehicles. From limited-production Ferraris and Rolls-Royces to armoured Mercedes sedans and bespoke Bentleys, the collection covers almost every pinnacle of modern luxury motoring.

What stands out most is the variety within the garage. Instead of focusing on one type of vehicle, Anant Ambani’s collection brings chauffeur-driven luxury, exotic supercars, performance SUVs, grand tourers, and high-security vehicles into one of the most exclusive automotive line-ups in India.

What is truly impressive, though, is Anant's curation. The youngest Ambani has not just bought the most expensive cars; he has built a garage that covers every aspect of luxury travel. From the silent, cloud-like ride of a Rolls-Royce to the raw, visceral acceleration of a Ferrari, his collection is a true celebration of India's automotive excellence.