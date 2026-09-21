Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: Best Micro-SUV for Urban Usage?

If you are looking to buy your first car, you might have come across names like the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch and Citroën C3. All three occupy a similar space in the Indian car market; they are compact, relatively easy to drive in the city and offer the raised seating position that buyers now expect from a high-riding vehicle. But they are not identical cars.

How do they compare on paper, and which one should you buy? Let’s find out.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is the most straightforward choice of the three. Based on the Grand i10 Nios, it is compact enough for crowded streets and tight parking spaces, while its tall body and high seating position give the driver good visibility.

It measures 3,830 mm in length, has a 2,450 mm wheelbase and offers 185 mm of ground clearance along with 391-litre boot space. Power comes from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 83bhp and 113.8 Nm. It is available with a five-speed manual and AMT, while CNG is offered with a manual gearbox.

For city use, the AMT is worth considering. It is not the quickest automatic gearbox but makes stop-go traffic considerably easier. The Exter's other big advantage is equipment. Depending on the variant, it gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected-car technology, wireless charging and a dashcam, apart from six airbags and electronic stability control for safety.

The Exter is therefore a good fit for buyers who want a small car that feels modern without being complicated to use.

Citroen C3 X:

The Citroen C3 X takes a slightly different approach. It is longer than both the Exter and Punch at 3,981 mm, while its 2,540 mm wheelbase is also longer. The boot measures 315 litres, which is adequate but not as generous as the Exter's. But the C3 is particularly interesting because of its engine choices.

The standard 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 82bhp and 115 Nm. But there is also a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol producing 110bhp and 190 Nm. The turbo engine is available with a manual and, in newer versions, an automatic gearbox. That extra torque output makes a noticeable difference when driven on highways. The C3 turbo has more flexibility for overtaking and quicker acceleration than the naturally aspirated Exter and Punch.

Another of the C3's strong points is the ride quality. Citroen has traditionally focused heavily on suspension comfort over the ages, and the C3 works well on uneven city roads. It is a car that feels more at home soaking up bumps than overpowering its handling capability. However, the C3 is not as feature-heavy as the Exter in some areas, and its cabin and equipment approach is different, with its own share of French quirks.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch takes the idea of being an SUV formula more seriously than the other two. Its upright design, high seating position and substantial-looking body give it a stronger SUV feel despite its compact footprint. That is useful in the city because you get good visibility without having to deal with the size of a conventional compact SUV.

The Punch uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86bhp and 113 Nm. It is available with a five-speed manual and AMT, along with CNG variants. There’s also a new turbo petrol engine now which has the necessary punch (pun intended) where the performance is adequate for everyday driving. The naturally aspirated engine may not deliver the punch of a turbo-petrol, but it is predictable and easy to drive around town.

The Punch's biggest strength is its suitability for Indian road conditions. The ground clearance, tall stance and suspension setup make it comfortable dealing with speed breakers, broken surfaces and rough patches. On the inside, the Punch offers a reasonably spacious cabin for its footprint, along with useful storage areas. Its boot is also practical for everyday luggage.

The Punch also has an important advantage in terms of market presence. It has become one of Tata Motors' key products and has built a large customer base since its launch. In fact, it is one of the highest-selling cars in India right now, and not without reason.

Dimensions And Engines

Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Citroen C3 X Length 3,830 mm 3,827 mm 3,981 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,445 mm 2,540 mm Engine 1.2L petrol 1.2L petrol/turbo 1.2L petrol/turbo Power 83 bhp 86 /118 bhp 82 / 110 bhp Torque 113.8 Nm 113 Nm 115 Nm / 190 Nm Automatic 5MT / AMT 5MT / AMT Turbo AT CNG Yes Yes No Boot space 391 litres 366 litres 315 litres

Which One Is Better For City Driving?

The Exter, Punch and C3 are aimed at broadly the same buyer, but their priorities may be a tad different. The Hyundai Exter is about everyday convenience and features. The Tata Punch puts more emphasis on SUV character, practicality and Indian road conditions. The Citroen C3 stands apart with its comfortable ride and performance from its turbo-petrol option.

So rather than choosing purely on the basis of dimensions or equipment, think about how you actually use your car. For a typical urban commute, all three are compact enough to be easy to manage. The difference comes down to what you want beyond that: features and convenience with the Exter, SUV character with the Punch, or comfort and stronger performance with the C3.

That is ultimately what separates these three cars. They may compete for the same buyer, but they do not deliver the same driving experience.