What Happens If Your FASTag Balance Goes Negative During a Highway Journey?
FASTag has made travelling on Indian highways more convenient and much faster. With a FASTag, you don’t need to stop to pay cash at every toll plaza and the toll amount is automatically deducted from your FASTag account as you pass through. But if your FASTag balance runs low or goes negative during the trip, things may not go as smoothly.
Depending on your FASTag status and the toll plaza you're using, you could be asked to make a manual payment, pay additional charges or wait until your account is active again. This is why it's always a good idea to check your balance before starting a long drive, especially if your route includes multiple toll plazas. The good news is that, in most cases, the problem can be resolved quickly after recharging your FASTag. Knowing what happens and what to do next can save you time and make the rest of your journey much smoother.
Also Read: Steps To Ensure Your FASTag Remains Active
What Happens at the Toll Plaza If Your FASTag Balance Is Too Low?
As your vehicle enters a FASTag lane, the system scans the tag attached to the windshield and checks your account balance. If there's enough balance, the toll amount is deducted automatically and you can continue without stopping.
If the balance is too low or your FASTag has been marked as inactive because of insufficient funds, the barrier may not open automatically. The toll plaza staff will then guide you through the next steps, which could include making a manual payment or paying additional charges as per the applicable rules.
While the exact process may vary between toll plazas, having a low FASTag balance almost always means spending more time at the toll than you normally would.
Also Read: Why Pending FASTag Dues Will Now Block Your Used Car Transfer
Can a FASTag Balance Go Negative?
Yes, it can. In some cases, your FASTag account may show a negative balance after a toll deduction. This usually happens because transactions are processed electronically and may not always be updated in real time.
For example, if your account has just enough balance to cross one toll plaza, the deduction may push the account slightly below zero before the system reflects the updated balance. If this happens, recharge your FASTag as soon as it's safe to do so. Keeping a small extra balance in your account can also help prevent the same situation later in the journey.
Also Read: Relief For FASTag Users From February 2026
Why Does a FASTag Get Blacklisted?
A FASTag may be marked as blacklisted for several reasons, including:
- Low or insufficient balance
- The FASTag has not been recharged for some time
- The tag has been reported lost or damaged
- Technical issues with the issuing bank or FASTag account
A blacklisted FASTag may not work at toll plazas until the issue has been resolved.
What Should You Do If Your FASTag Balance Goes Negative?
Don't panic. In most cases, the issue can be resolved in a few simple steps.
Step 1: Stop at a Safe Place
If you receive a low balance notification, avoid waiting until you reach the toll plaza. Pull over at a safe location such as a fuel station or rest area.
Step 2: Check Your FASTag Balance
Open your FASTag provider's app or website and check your available balance. This will confirm whether the balance is actually low or whether there is another issue with your account.
Step 3: Recharge Your FASTag
Add enough money to cover the remaining tolls on your route. Instead of recharging only the exact amount, it's a good idea to keep some extra balance for unexpected route changes or additional tolls.
Step 4: Give the System a Few Minutes
After recharging, the updated balance may not appear immediately across all toll plazas. Waiting for a short while before reaching the next toll plaza can help the updated balance reflect in the system.
How Long Does It Take for a FASTag Recharge to Reflect?
Many FASTag recharges are updated within a few minutes, but they aren't always instant. After you recharge, the updated balance has to be reflected across the toll collection network.
Depending on your FASTag issuer and the system update time, this can sometimes take around 20 to 30 minutes. That's why recharging while you're already waiting at the toll plaza may not always solve the problem immediately. If you know your balance is running low, it's better to recharge before you reach the next toll rather than waiting until the last minute.
Can You Pay the Toll Without FASTag Balance?
Yes, but it may cost more. If your FASTag cannot be used because of low balance or a blacklisted status, the toll operator may ask you to pay separately. Depending on the applicable rules, this could include paying a higher toll than the standard FASTag rate. The exact process may vary from one toll plaza to another.
Tips to Avoid FASTag Problems During a Trip
A few simple habits can help you avoid unnecessary delays on the highway.
- Check your FASTag balance before starting a long journey.
- Keep enough balance to cover all the toll plazas on your route.
- Turn on low-balance alerts if your FASTag provider offers them.
- Recharge as soon as you receive a low-balance notification.
- Keep your FASTag properly fixed to the windshield so that it can be scanned easily.
Common Reasons Why a FASTag Isn't Working
Sometimes the problem isn't the balance.
Your FASTag may also fail because:
- The tag is damaged.
- It isn't placed properly on the windshield.
- The FASTag has expired.
- There is a temporary technical issue with the bank or toll system.
If you've already recharged your account and the problem continues, contact your FASTag issuer for assistance.
Before You Start Your Next Highway Trip
Always check your FASTag balance before setting out on a trip. Make sure there's enough balance to cover the tolls on your planned route, and if you're unsure, add a little extra instead of recharging only the exact amount.
It's also worth turning on low-balance alerts if your FASTag provider offers them. That way, you'll know when it's time to recharge instead of finding out at the next toll plaza.
If your FASTag does go into a low or negative balance during the journey, don't panic. Recharge it as soon as it's safe, keep the payment confirmation handy and allow a little time for the updated balance to reflect. Taking these small steps can help you avoid unnecessary delays and keep your trip running smoothly.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra New Scorpio NExpected Price₹ 17 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-07
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur Plant Hits 10 Lakh Annual Production Capacity; First For Suzuki GloballyWith production beginning at its fourth plant, the Hansalpur facility can now build one million cars a year, making it the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing site at a single location in India.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jul 30, 2026Made-In-India Honda Rebel 500 Set To Wear Sub-Rs 4 Lakh Price TagRegional BigWing dealer websites incorrectly listed a price of Rs 5.50 lakh for the Rebel 500, but that's not the price at which the locally-built model will be launched.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jul 30, 2026Yezdi Adventure Gets Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Scrambler, Roadster Receive New ColoursYezdi has updated its motorcycle lineup with tubeless spoke wheels for the Adventure and fresh colour options for the Roadster and Scrambler.1 min read
- JSW Motor To Offer AWD Option on Chery iCar V23-Based SUVTest mules of the electric SUV have been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions.1 min read
- All-New 2026 Bajaj Pulsar Launching SoonBajaj Auto is getting ready to launch the next-generation Pulsar across segments, and the first one is likely to be the new Pulsar 150 or an updated Pulsar N160.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 29, 2026Kia Sorento India Arrival Confirmed With New Teaser: Launch This Festive SeasonThe Kia Sorento has already been spotted testing in India, and it's expected to arrive this festive season.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 30, 2026Kia Syros EV Review: Best EV To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?The Kia Syros EV comes into the game with a modern design, spacious cabin, strong performance, decent range and an aggressive pricing. But could it become the new benchmark under Rs 20 lakh?5 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo ClubWhile Maruti’s facelifts have always tended to bring subtle updates over the outgoing models, the latest Brezza brings some heavy updates under the skin, including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time, a turbocharged petrol engine option.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 24, 2026Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?Honda has brought the new ZR-V to India as their current flagship offering. It’s a CBU, it’s a hybrid, and it’s here for a limited few. Who is it for though?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Jul 29, 2026Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ PHEV First Drive Review: Just What The Doctor OrderedThere are luxury cars and there are high-performance cars. But what if you want both for the price of one? Mercedes-Benz has a recommendation that promises to tread a fine line between the two – the second generation E53 with a twist.7 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Jul 15, 2026Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhpWe got behind the wheel of the most powerful convertible from Ferrari. What makes the 849 Testarossa Spider Special? We tell you.1 min read