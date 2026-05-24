New RTO Rules: Why Pending FASTag Dues Will Now Block Your Used Car Transfer

While dealing in used cars, Indians generally used to hand over the keys, sign some forms, and wait for the paperwork to be over. There’s an update to this process: the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) now links your vehicle’s FASTag history directly to its registration data. Simply put, if a car has unpaid toll dues, the government will block the transfer of your RC.

What Changed in 2026?

Earlier, outstanding traffic e-challans were the only major roadblocks when applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or transferring ownership. Now, the government has added unpaid user fees to that exact list. Under the new rules enacted earlier this year, electronic toll systems and the central VAHAN database are now closely integrated.

When a vehicle passes through a toll plaza without sufficient balance, with a flagged tag, or due to a technical failure, the system records it as an unpaid user fee. If these dues pile up, the central database flags the vehicle. Form 28, which is the official application for an NOC, has been explicitly updated to keep track of this situation. It now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid toll fee is pending. If there is an outstanding amount, the RTO portal will automatically block the application until the dues are cleared.

Why Did the Government Step In?

There are many reasons behind this initiative, two of the most prominent being financial accountability and closing administrative loopholes.

The Indian highway network has expanded rapidly over the last few years, allowing us to maintain higher speeds and cover long distances with ease safely. With this growth, the government moved towards barrier-free tolling to keep traffic moving. However, this system depends very much on users maintaining sufficient balances. Before the rules came into effect, many drivers would get rid of a FASTag with a negative balance and get a new one from a different bank. Others would also sell their cars without settling their toll accounts, leaving the new buyer or the toll operators to deal with the headache.

To fix this, the authorities rolled out the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" mandate, followed by strict RBI-backed KYC re-validations in February 2026. Now, by linking unpaid tolls directly to essential vehicle services, the government has made sure that no one can skip out on their highway fees.

What This Means for Used Car Buyers

Buying a used car already involves a lot of careful checks. You test how the engine runs, look for hidden rust spots, verify the service history, and check the tyre health. Now, FASTag clearance must be added to that mandatory checklist.

If you buy a car with pending toll dues, the RTO will firmly refuse to issue an NOC or transfer the RC to your name. You will be stuck with a car legally registered to the previous owner until those dues are paid off in full. Worse, you might end up paying the previous owner's toll penalties to get your own paperwork moving. It is an easily avoidable frustration if you ask the right questions before transferring the money.

What This Means for Sellers

For sellers, the responsibility is just as clear. If you want a clean break from your old car, you must clear out any negative balance from your FASTag wallet before you initiate the sale. Even a minor unpaid toll of ₹50 from a highway trip months ago can completely stall your RC transfer.

Once the dues are paid, you must officially close the FASTag linked to that vehicle. Many sellers either peel the sticker off or leave it on the windshield, thinking the next owner will get rid of it. A mistake. As long as your active tag is connected to the vehicle's chassis and registration number, you will continue to face future toll deductions. Expect other issues as well when you're buying a new tag for your next car.

How to Ensure a Smooth RC Transfer Today

To avoid surprises at the RTO, here's a basic verification checklist to go through:

Check the VAHAN portal: Before working on any deal, log into the Parivahan website once. The updated system now lets you check if there are any active flags against the vehicle you're going to buy, like pending e-challans and unpaid user fees.

Before working on any deal, log into the Parivahan website once. The updated system now lets you check if there are any active flags against the vehicle you're going to buy, like pending e-challans and unpaid user fees. Review the FASTag statement: Sellers should also check their issuer bank's application for any pending deductions or a restricted status.

Sellers should also check their issuer bank's application for any pending deductions or a restricted status. Close the old FASTag: A seller must raise a formal closure request through their bank or the IHMCL portal. Handing over a car with the old sticker still attached is a recipe for administrative trouble.

A seller must raise a formal closure request through their bank or the IHMCL portal. Handing over a car with the old sticker still attached is a recipe for administrative trouble. Clear all dues immediately: If the system shows unpaid tolls, settle them directly through the issuer bank before submitting Form 28. Keep the payment reference handy, as it might take a couple of days for the database to sync and remove the block from the RTO portal.

Commercial Vehicles Face Stricter Checks

While private car owners only face this issue during an ownership transfer or address change, commercial operators have it a bit tougher. The 2026 amendment mandates that commercial vehicles cannot renew their Fitness Certificates or apply for National Permits if they have any high toll dues.

For fleet owners, a blocked fitness certificate means the vehicle cannot legally remain on the road, which directly impacts their business operations. The government is using this rule so that commercial trucks and buses, which use the highway network the most, maintain strict compliance with toll payments.

Final Thoughts

Nobody likes extra paperwork, but this integration between FASTag and the RTO is necessary to make the used car market more transparent. It forces sellers to be accountable for their usage and actively protects buyers from inheriting hidden financial liabilities.

The rest of the buying and selling process is the same as before. If you maintain a healthy FASTag balance, clear your dues, and close your account properly before handing over the keys, your RC transfer should clear without a hitch.