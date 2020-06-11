2020 BMW X6 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new-gen BMW X6 is all set to be launched in India today and we will be bringing you all the live updates here. The price announcement is expected to happen around 12 pm today, and until then we will keep updating you with all the details about the third-generation BMW X6 coupe-SUV. The X6 was the first vehicle that started the trend for luxury coupe-SUVs and over the years we have seen other luxury carmakers follow suit, binging in competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The all-new BMW X6 made its global debut about a year ago in July 2019, however, BMW India opened pre-bookings for the coupe-SUV only earlier this year, in January 2020. The new X6 is the fifth product to be launched by BMW in India this year, following the launch of the 530i Sport, the X1 facelift, and the all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe.

We already know a fair bit about the 2020 BMW X6 coupe-SUV, and we have already shared our expectations with regards to its pricing. For more updates on the product and pricing, keep watching this space.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2020 BMW X6: