2020 BMW X6 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new BMW X6 is the fifth product to be launched by BMW in India this year, following the launch of the 530i Sport, the X1 facelift, and the all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe.

The new BMW X6 coupe-SUV will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport

The new-gen BMW X6 is all set to be launched in India today and we will be bringing you all the live updates here. The price announcement is expected to happen around 12 pm today, and until then we will keep updating you with all the details about the third-generation BMW X6 coupe-SUV. The X6 was the first vehicle that started the trend for luxury coupe-SUVs and over the years we have seen other luxury carmakers follow suit, binging in competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The all-new BMW X6 made its global debut about a year ago in July 2019, however, BMW India opened pre-bookings for the coupe-SUV only earlier this year, in January 2020. The new X6 is the fifth product to be launched by BMW in India this year, following the launch of the 530i Sport, the X1 facelift, and the all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe.

We already know a fair bit about the 2020 BMW X6 coupe-SUV, and we have already shared our expectations with regards to its pricing. For more updates on the product and pricing, keep watching this space.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2020 BMW X6:

Jun 11, 2020
New-Gen BMW X6 India Launch - Price Expectation
Now, the new BMW X6 is bigger, more stylish and more feature-packed compared to the old-gen model, however, given the fact that it will be initially launched with only a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, we expect it to undercut both its rivals - the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and will get a starting price of around Rs. 1.1 crore for the xLine variant, going up to Rs. 1.3 crore to Rs. 1.4 crore for the M Sport variant (all ex-showroom, India).
Jun 11, 2020
2020 BMW X6 India Launch - Live!
The third-generation BMW X6 coupe-SUV is all set to be launched in India today. The coupe-SUV will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with the option of only one turbocharged petrol engine for now.