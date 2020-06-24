Hyundai Motor India has launched the BS6 Elantra diesel in India in two variants and at a starting price of ₹ 18.70 lakh for the SX MT variant going up to ₹ 20.65 lakh for the SX (O) AT variant. Prices of the Hyundai Elantra BS6 petrol which went on sale in October last year have also been updated. It is offered in three variants SX MT, SX AT and SX (O) AT, with prices starting at ₹ 17.60 lakh and going all the way up to ₹ 19.55 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra BS6 Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Elantra SX MT ₹ 17.60 lakh ₹ 18.70 lakh Elantra SX AT ₹ 18.70 lakh N/A Elantra SX (O) AT ₹ 19.55 lakh ₹ 20.65 lakh

The BS6 Hyundai Elantra gets a 1.5-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Elantra diesel gets an updated 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, U2 CRDi BS6 diesel engine sourced from the recently launched Hyundai Verna Facelift. The engine belts of 113 bhp at 4000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1500 rpm - 2750 rpm while it is available with the option of either a six-speed manual transmission in SX MT trim of six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission in the SX (O) AT variant. The Hyundai Elantra petrol on the other hand was launched with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor tuned to churn out 150 bhp at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is also mated to either a six-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Hyundai Elantra BS6 Diesel Specifications Petrol Specifications Engine 1493 cc (1.5-Litre) 1999 cc (2.0-Litre) No. Of Cylinders 4 4 Max Power 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm 150 bhp @ 6200 rpm Max Torque 250 Nm @ 1500 - 2750 rpm 192 @ 4000 rpm Gearbox 6-Speed MT / AT 6-Speed MT / AT Wheel Size 16-Inch 16-Inch

The Hyundai Elantra all-black cabin has changed to this dual-tone black-beige interior

The Hyundai Elantra diesel is identical to the petrol unit in terms of looks, dimensions, interior and features. It looks sharp based on the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language and gets a revised cascading grille, sharper LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, revised bumper, more sculpted lines and new triangular fog lamps. It is also equipped with new 16-inch alloys, and chrome door handles with pocket light. The cabin gets a new dual-tone black beige interior with revised dashboard and a new steering wheel. The New Instrument cluster with coloured Multi-Information Display is also new.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift received a comprehensive update to the design.

The Hyundai Elantra also has an extensive feature list which includes wireless charger, ventilated front seats, Infinity sound system with door speakers, centre speaker, tweeters, amplifier, sub-woofer, cruise control, 10 way adjustable power driver seat with electric lumbar support, dual-zone climate control with cluster ioniser, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, Aluminium scuff plates, and Aluminium pedals. The Hyundai Elantra also gets the Hyundai Blue Link connected car system which offers a wide range of connected features like Voice recognition, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Moreover, it also gets features like geo-fencing, and SOS/emergency assistance among others.

