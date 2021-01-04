New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan

The Honda CB 1300 is a tribute to the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) format, and have been launched for the Japanese market only.

The Honda CB 1300 has been introduced only for the Japanese market expand View Photos
The Honda CB 1300 has been introduced only for the Japanese market

Highlights

  • The new Honda CB 1300 is a tribute to the iconic model from the '80s
  • Built around a new 1,284 cc, inline-four engine and double cradle chassis
  • The top-spec variants feature Ohlins suspension and better brakes

Honda has launched the new CB 1300 range of bikes in Japan, which are offered in four trims, the Honda CB 1300 Super Four, the Honda CB 1300 Super Four SP, the Honda CB 1300 Super Bold'or and the Super Bold'or SP. The first two trims are naked roadsters, while the Bold'Or and Bold'Or SP feature a semi-faired design. The Honda CB 1300 range is powered by a 1,284 cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 111 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review

qarrdqi8

The new Honda CB 1300 range is introduced in two variants - one a retro roadster, and the other with a half-fairing

The Honda CB 1300 isn't built for sheer performance, but designed to be capable all-rounders, to be used as a daily rider, occasional highway duties and weekend twisty mountain road leisure riding. The design is inspired by the iconic Honda machine of the late '80s and early '90s. The Super Four gets the iconic roadster aesthetic with a fuel tank, tail, and body panels shaped similarly to the iconic machines. The Super Four Bold'Or gets a half fairing and an angular headlight that gives the bike more touring ability and protection from wind buffeting.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

Newsbeep
lu56ra6o

All variants are built around the same 1,284 cc, inline-four engine and double cradle frame

0 Comments

All variants feature the same double cradle frame, and on the regular models, suspension is handled by a simple telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks. The SP models have similar suspension, but the units are slightly higher-spec from Ohlins, with a lot more adjustability. In terms of electronics, the Honda CB 1300 range features standard ABS, traction control, cruise control and three riding modes, Standard, Sport and Rain. The new Honda CB 1300 range is unlikely to be launched in India.

