2021 Honda CB125R Announced For Europe With More Power

Honda has announced an updated model of its Honda CB125R for the European market, with more power from the new engine and new higher-spec suspension. The most significant change is the new 125 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine, which now gets 1.6 bhp extra power taking maximum output to 14.7 bhp. The engine gets a longer stroke, with bore and stroke now 57.3 mm and 48.4 mm respectively, compared to 58 mm bore and 47.2 mm of stroke in the earlier engine. The changes also makes the new engine's compression ratio increase slightly, from 11:1 to 11.3:1.

New 125 cc DOHC, liquid-cooled engine makes 14.7 bhp

The engine also gets a new inlet duct, air cleaner connector tube, and resonator. The exhaust is underslung and exits through a dual-chamber muffler. The 2021 Honda CB125R is fully Euro 5 compliant, but other features of the bike are retained, including the Neo Sports Cafe design language, digital display screen and dual-channel ABS.

2021 Honda CB125R gets Showa Big Piston upside down forks with gold anodised finish

The other significant change is the introduction of class-leading 41 mm Show Big Piston upside down forks, a claimed first on any 125 cc motorcycle. The forks now get a gold anodised finish, which lends a premium finish to the look. The rest of the chassis remains the same as the previous generation model, with radially-mounted Nissin four-pot caliper up front, and the IMU-controlled anti-lock braking system. The new Honda CB125R will be available as a 2021 model in European markets, but unlikely to be introduced here in India.

