2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is a more race-bred version of the standard Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is a more track-focussed model based on the ZX-10R expand View Photos
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is a more track-focussed model based on the ZX-10R

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is a race-bred version of the ZX-10R
  • The RR uses different engine components, including lightweight pistons
  • The rev limit is higher by 500 rpm, and the RR gets Marchesini wheels

Kawasaki has introduced a more track-focussed model along with the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, as it's called, is similar to the standard Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in many ways. It gets the same similar subtle chassis and aerodynamic changes that are found on the ZX-10R, with the most notable change being the revised fairing with the integrated winglet design and more aggressive design of the face. The ZX-10RR will be considerably more expensive than the ZX-10R, and to justify the price difference, Kawasaki has focused on several key areas for the race-bred superbike in order to differentiate it from its sibling, and to make it worthy of the Kawasaki Racing Team at the WorldSBK Championship.

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Unveiled

17v80efc

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR gets different engine components, including new connecting rods and lightweight pistons

The major differences in the ZX-10RR are found in the engine, which gets a new camshaft, along with new intake and exhaust valve springs, Pankl titanium connecting rods, and new lightweight pistons. All these changes have made the rev limit on the ZX-10RR to increase by 500 rpm and allow the rider to carry a gear a little longer. It also boosts the peak horsepower figure by 1 bhp in street-legal trim. Since the ZX-10RR is designed for the track and high revs, it does away with the dual-height intake funnels used on the ZX-10R.

uf4bv1qg

The ZX-10RR uses the same suspension as the ZX-10R, but get lightweight Marchesini wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres

Newsbeep
0 Comments

On the suspension side, the ZX-10RR uses the same Showa Balance Free Fork and shock as the standard ZX-10R, the only difference is adjusted base settings of the clickers to accommodate the lightweight forged Aluminium seven-spoke wheels from Marchesini. The wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres instead of the Bridgestone RS10 rubber on the standard ZX-10R.

