2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift: Things We Know So Far
- The Tata Tiago NRG facelift will go on sale on August 4, 2021
- The Tata Tiago NRG facelift will get cosmetic updates & new features
- It is likely to be powered by the Tiago's 1.2-litre 84 bhp petrol engine
After the introduction of the Dark Edition models, Tata Motors is now gearing up for yet another launch, and this time around it is the Tata Tiago NRG facelift. Yes, Tata Motors is bringing back the more rugged, crossover-ish version of the Tiago hatchback after almost 2 years, and this one will come with several updates and new features. Ahead of the car's official launch in August, we list down everything that we know about the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG facelift.
Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launch Date Confirmed
Thrilling views and cherishing moments to be lived soon with New Tiago NRG - Urban Toughroader. #LiveDifferent #TiagoNRG #Teaser #ComingSoon #TataMotors #Tata #Tiago #Hatchback #GNCAP #Cars pic.twitter.com/p3J8VWazph— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) July 28, 2021
- The Tata Tiago NRG will be launched on August 4, 2021, and it will be the third new model to be launched by the company this year, after the Altroz iTurbo and the Safari. Seventh if you count the Tiago Special Edition and the Dark Edition models of the Altroz, Nexon and Harrier.
- The updated Tata Tiago NRG is expected to borrow its cues from the existing Tiago facelift which was launched in early 2020. However, it will come with more rugged styling, featuring beefy side and underbody cladding, new alloys and NRG badging.
- The latest teaser images posted by the company revealed that the new 2021 model will also get a dual-tone treatment with a blacked-out roof and black ORVMs. The car is also seen in a new green body colour option, and we expect the palette to include more vibrant colour choices.
- Earlier spy photos of the Tiago NRG test mule was seen with black pseudo roof rails, black cladding all around, black door handles, and a set of new dual-tone 5-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section of the car looked very similar to the updated BS6 Tiago hatchback.
- In terms of features, it's likely to get the same touchscreen infotainment system like the one offered in the regular Tiago, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other offerings are likely to include - a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glovebox, digital instrument cluster and auto-folding electric ORVMs.
- The Tata Tiago facelift scored a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. As the changes made to the Tiago NRG will essentially be cosmetic, the car is expected to come with the same safety standards. Safety features will include - dual airbags, ABS with EBS rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, and follow me headlamps more.
- The older Tiago NRG shared its powertrains with the standard Tiago, and we expect that to be the case in the new one as well. Right now, the Tata Tiago comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).