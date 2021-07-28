2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift: Things We Know So Far

After the introduction of the Dark Edition models, Tata Motors is now gearing up for yet another launch, and this time around it is the Tata Tiago NRG facelift. Yes, Tata Motors is bringing back the more rugged, crossover-ish version of the Tiago hatchback after almost 2 years, and this one will come with several updates and new features. Ahead of the car's official launch in August, we list down everything that we know about the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG facelift.

