2021 Tata Tigor EV India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata Motors has launched the updated 2021 Tigor EV in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. Compared to the previous version, the 2021 Tata Tigor EV comes with a revised design and styling, a refreshed cabin with some new and updated features, and of course, the company's powerful Ziptron EV powertrain technology. Tata Motors has already revealed a bunch of information about the electric sedan, which you will find on the carandbike website, however, today we'll finally got to know the price of the new Tigor EV, which starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh going up to Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ DT, and the car is targeted towards private car buyers, unlike the previous model available for only the government organisations and fleet operators. The electric subcompact sedan gets the same 26 kWh lithium-ion battery with a new Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor producing 55 kW (74 bhp) of power output along with 170 Nm of peak torque. The lithium-ion battery gets IP67 certification and an eight-year warranty.

The Tata Tigor EV takes under 60 minutes to charge from 0 to 80% by using a fast charger

As for charging, the EV can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in less than 60 minutes using a fast charger. It takes 8.5 hours to achieve the same by using a home charger. The automaker hasn't revealed the Tigor's range yet. The Nexon EV with Ziptron technology offers a range of 312 km on a single charge, and we expect a similar range on the new Tigor EV. The carmaker says that the Tigor EV can achieve 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The 2021 Tata Tigor EV: