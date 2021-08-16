2021 Tata Tigor EV Unveil Date Confirmed

Tata Motors is all set to introduce its second electric offering and this will be the Tigor EV that's scheduled for an unveiling on August 18, 2021. While the Tata Tigor EV was available for only the government and fleet operators, this version will be sold to private buyers instead. Meanwhile, the company recently rebranded the fleet-spec Tigor EV as the XPres-T. The new Tigor EV will come with the updated styling seen on the Tigor with internal combustion engine, along with the new Ziptron technology that is far better than the older tech on the model.

Also Read: New Tata Tigor EV With Ziptron Technology Coming Soon; Teaser Out

The new Tata Tigor EV With Ziptron tech is likely to pack a new PMS motor and the 30.2 kWh battery pack from the Nexon EV

While the Tata Nexon EV was the first model to be launched with Ziptron technology, the new Tata Tigor EV becomes the second and could carry the same motor and battery specification as the Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is equipped with a 300-volt PMS electric motor that is far more sophisticated than the 72-volt AC induction motor seen on the fleet-spec Tata Xpres-T. Expect the new Tigor EV to have quick acceleration thanks to about 140 Nm of peak torque available right from the word go, while the top speed is likely to be restricted to 120 kmph.

The Tata Nexon EV also gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that could also power the Tigor EV, which will make for a substantially longer range than the Xpres-T's 213 km on a single charge. Expect the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) figures to breach the 300 km mark, while the real figure could be between 200-250 km on a single charge. The Tigor Ev will also come with fast charging that is otherwise missing on the Xpres-T EV.

Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Xpres Brand For Fleet Segment; Re-Brands Tigor EV As Xpres-T

The Tata Xpres-T is the rebranded Tigor EV specifically for fleet buyers and gets an induction motor

Other notable upgrades will include the touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connected technology, alloy wheels, and premium colour options. Pricing on the new Tata Tigor EV could be around Rs. 11-14 lakh (ex-showroom) with the model likely available in mid and top variants. Prospective buyers can expect prices to drop though as the state subsidies kick in. More details on the Tigor EV will be available later this week.