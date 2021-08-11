New Tata Tigor EV With Ziptron Technology Coming Soon; Teaser Out

Tata Motors has released a new teaser announcing the imminent launch of the updated 2021 Tata Tigor EV, which will come with the company's Ziptron powertrain technology. Judging by the teaser, in which the camouflaged model is seen with green private number plates, the upcoming version of the electric subcompact sedan will be targeted towards personal car buyers, unlike the pre-facelift model which was majorly sold to fleet owners. Thus, the new Tata Tigor EV with the Ziptron technology will be more powerful and offer better electric range as well.

Interestingly, earlier in July 2021 Tata introduced a new sub-brand 'Xpres' in India which specifically caters to fleet vehicle buyers. Back then, the company has also revealed the Tigor EV facelift for the taxi segment, which was re-branded as 'Xpres-T EV'. So, by retaining the ' Tigor EV' brand name for the private car segment, Tata Motors wants to create separate identities for the electric sedan. This is a strategy that its rivals, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India have already used for their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered subcompact sedans. The former has the Dzire and its taxi counterpart Tour S, while Hyundai has the Aura, and Xcent Prime, however, in both these cases, the car sold to fleet owners is the older-gen model.

Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Xpres Brand For Fleet Segment; Re-Brands Tigor EV As Xpres-T

Tata Motors has already revealed the Tigor EV facelift for the taxi segment, which was re-branded as 'Xpres-T EV'

Now, Tata had already confirmed that all its future electric vehicles with Ziptron powertrain technology will come with a Lithium-Ion battery with IP-67 certification and an 8-years warranty. Also, all Ziptron powered EVs will come with a range of above 250 km on a single charge. In comparison, the existing Xpres T EV for the fleet segment comes in two range options - 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The former comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack, while the latter gets a 16.5 kWh battery. The pre-facelift Tigor EV with the 213 km range was launched for private car buyers.

Tata says all Ziptron powered EVs will come with a range of above 250 km on a single charge

Visually, the new Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron technology will look similar to the Xpres-T EV, however, the car will get several new styling elements to match the requirements of private car buyers. New features will include - projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, new alloy wheels with blue accents. The cabin is also expected to get premium features like a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel and better upholstery.