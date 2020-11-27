2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe

Yamaha has unveiled an updated Euro 5 version of the Yamaha D'elight 125 scooter for Europe. For 2021, the 125 cc scooter has been given an updated unisex look, with a revised front end, updated turn indicators and bits of chrome garnishes. The engine has been updated to meet the latest Euro 5 emission regulations, and the latest updates also include the inclusion of Start & Stop technology, allowing the scooter's engine to shut down while stationary at traffic lights. Releasing the brake and twisting the throttle automatically starts up the engine, without the need to press the starter button.

Yamaha has redesigned the front apron of the D'elight 125

Yamaha's redesigned fairing on the D'elight 125 offers a very different style, with an almost round headlight and turn signals embedded in the front apron which bring it somewhat in line with the design of some Italian scooters. The 2021 Yamaha D'elight is still one of the lightest scooters available on sale in Europe, with a fully-fuelled kerb weight of 101 kg. The D'elight 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 55.5 kmpl.

The D'elight 125 is powered by a fuel-injected 125 cc, four-valve, SOHC engine which makes 8.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and peak torque of 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The Yamaha D'elight 125 also has a large underseat storage space, big enough to store a full-face helmet, which is waterproof, and the only scooter in the segment to have such a large storage space. The Yamaha D'elight 125 runs on a 12-inch front wheel and 10-inch rear wheel combination, and gets telescopic front forks, and a single disc front brake, and rear drum combination. The D'elight 125 is powered by a fuel-injected 125 cc, four-valve, SOHC engine which makes 8.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and peak torque of 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Pricing for European markets is yet to be announced, but so far, there's no news on the Yamaha D'elight 125 being introduced in India.

