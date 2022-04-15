  • Home
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India; Prices Begin From Rs. 8.35 Lakh

The updated Ertiga gets minor cosmetic updates, added equipment and a new DualJet petrol engine and 6-speed automatic gearbox.
authorBy Carandbike Team
15-Apr-22 12:24 PM IST
Highlights
  • 2022 Ertiga powered by a new 102 bhp 1.5-litre DualJet engine
  • Debuts Maruti's new 6-speed automatic gearbox in India
  • New features include SmartPlay Pro infotainment system and four airbags

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Ertiga MPV in India with prices starting from Rs. 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Aside from outright purchase Maruti has also revealed that the new Ertiga will be available on its subscription platform with a monthly fee starting from Rs. 18,600 and Rs. 22,400 for the petrol and CNG model respectively. As before the Ertiga is available in a choice of four variants to private buyers - Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi+ - with the automatic gearbox option available on all but the entry-level variant. Unlike the outgoing model which only got a Vxi CNG variant, the 2022 Ertiga gets the option of the factory CNG kit on both the Vxi and Zxi variants.

Maruti has also launched new Tour M petrol and CNG variants targeted at fleet operators priced at Rs. 9.46 lakh and Rs. 10.41 lakh respectively.

Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variant Petrol 5MT Petrol 6AT S-CNG 5MT
Lxi Rs. 8,35,000 --- ---
Vxi Rs. 9,49,000 Rs. 10,99,000 Rs. 10,44,000
Zxi Rs. 10,59,000 Rs. 12,09,000 Rs. 11,54,000
Zxi+ Rs. 11,29,000 Rs. 12,79,000 ---
Tour M Rs. 9,46,000 --- Rs. 10,41,000

Updates to the rear are minor and just down to the chrome trim.

The highlight of the new Ertiga is the new engine and automatic gearbox. Maruti's long-running four-speed torque converter makes way for a more modern 6-speed torque converter unit while the outgoing model's 1.5-litre petrol has been replaced by a more efficient 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine. The new DualJet unit develops 102 bhp and 137 Nm – 1 bhp and 1 Nm down on the outgoing model. The dual-fuel petrol CNG model develops a marginal lower 99 bhp and 136 Nm in petrol mode and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm when running on CNG.

As before, a 5-speed manual gearbox is standard though the big news is the new 6-speed automatic gearbox available on all but the base variant of the petrol MPV. The new unit, aside from the additional gear ratios, also gets paddle shifters and plays a part in making the Ertiga automatic more efficient than before. Maruti claims the new Ertiga delivers 20.51kpl and 20.30kpl in petrol-manual and petrol-automatic guise with the CNG model returning 26.11 km/kg.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Teased; Bookings Open

On the cosmetic front, the Ertiga gets minor styling changes to the exterior, the most notable being the new alloy wheels and the revised front grille. From the rear, the new model looks near identical to the outgoing car save for the deletion of the chrome trim atop the number plate housing.

Top-spec MPV gets new 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system.

Inside, cosmetic changes include new fabric upholstery and new faux-wood trim on the dashboard. The updated Ertiga also gets some notable equipment additions. Starting with the infotainment, the fully-loaded models get Maruti's new 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio Pro system replete with a voice assistant and connected car technology. Maruti says that the system offers over 40 connected car features and supports Amazon Alexa and smartwatch connectivity. Also new to Ertiga is cruise control, auto headlamps and the availability of four airbags (dual front and front side airbags) on higher models. As before dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts are standard fit across the range.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 7.5 Lakh Units

Maruti's next launch is expected to be the updated XL6, the premium derivative of the Ertiga, which is set to arrive before the end of the month.

car
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
starting @ ₹ 8.35 Lakh
0
7.3
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
