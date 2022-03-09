2022 MG ZS EV Facelift: All You Need To Know
The MG ZS EV facelift comes in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh and Rs. 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Here's everything else you need to know about the electric SUV.
Highlights
- The MG ZS EV facelift is offered in 2 trims - Excite and Exclusive
- The updated ZS EV gets several cosmetic changes and new features
- The ZS EV now gets a bigger 50.3 kWh battery with a range of 461 km
Morris Garages India recently launched the new 2022 MG ZS EV in the country. The electric SUV has gone through a mid-cycle facelift and comes with heavy cosmetic updates, new and revised features, and a bigger battery pack as well. MG Motor India continues to offer the ZS EV facelift in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, while the former is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh, the top-end Exclusive trim is priced at 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift.
Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.99 Lakh
- The 2022 MG ZS EV gets a new face, which now comes with a covered grille, similar to what we have seen on conventional EVs. Also, the charging socket on the current model is housed behind the MG logo on the grille, but on the facelifted version it has been moved to the left of the MG logo.
- In terms of exterior features, the SUV gets new LED Hawkeye headlamps, 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, and new LED taillamps. The front bumper too has been updated and gets a sharper design with a wider central airdam and vertical intakes at both ends.
- The cabin also receives a thorough shakedown in terms of fresher elements introduced to enhance its feel. And so, it gets refreshed interior, on the lines of the MG Astor, along with an updated instrument cluster. The refreshed ZS EV will also feature a centre armrest for the rear seats, individual cup-holders, centre headrest, and rear AC vents.
- The ZS EV also gets a range of features like Dual Pane Panoramic Skyroof, Digital Bluetooth Key, Rear Drive Assist, and much more. It also comes with a 7-inch digital cluster, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, 5 USB Ports including 2 Type C charging ports, climate control through auto AC, and PM 2.5 Filter.
- The ZS EV facelift also features MG's latest i-SMART connectivity system, which now comes with more than 75 connected car features. There is a new voice recognition system inside the app that allows for over 100 commands to control the sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and out of these over 35 commands understand Hinglish. It also features a bevy of in-car services from big players like Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia and Shortpedia.
- In terms of safety, the electric SUV offers - 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and hill descent control along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC) for a smoother and controlled drive. The suite also includes - Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).
- The 2022 MG ZS EV will be powered by the same 50.3 kWh battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor, developing 174 bhp. It has an estimated range of 461 km on a single charge which is an improvement when compared to the earlier version as its range was 419 km. 0-100 kmph can be done in just 8.5 seconds and that's quick.
