2022 MG ZS EV Facelift: All You Need To Know

Morris Garages India recently launched the new 2022 MG ZS EV in the country. The electric SUV has gone through a mid-cycle facelift and comes with heavy cosmetic updates, new and revised features, and a bigger battery pack as well. MG Motor India continues to offer the ZS EV facelift in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, while the former is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh, the top-end Exclusive trim is priced at 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift.

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.99 Lakh