2022 Royal Enfield Rider Mania: Experience The Motoverse

If there was ever an event, that celebrates the biking brotherhood, it has to be the Royal Enfield Rider Mania. A three day weekender that has everything to offer a motorcycling festival can, the 2022 edition of the Rider Mania saw a massive contingent of Royal Enfield enthusiasts make their way to Goa and take part in the revelry.

Music, motorcycles and mayhem! We are here at the 2022 edition of the Royal Enfield Rider Mania. Over the course of a weekend, 12,000 and more participants are expected. And there’s so much to do! Be it motorcycles, be it riding gear, be it delicious, lip-smacking food, there is so much for everybody here at Rider Mania.

The biggest highlight was of course the India debut of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. It was brought on to the stage by Siddhartha Lal, MD &CEO, Eicher Motors along with B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield. The third 650 cc model from RE, the Super Meteor is the most tech laden motorcycle from the company ever! We already have a detailed video on the bike on our YouTube channel, so do go and check that out! The best part is that bookings for the Super Meteor 650 were made open for participants at Rider Mania.

The other highlight were the much talked about 1:3 scale models of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Classic 500. Yes, motorcycles from the past and these models, the attention to detail is immaculate. It is almost as if these motorcycles have been shrunk from their original size. And the best part is that all these motorcycles get working parts. So, the clutch works, the brake works, the suspension works, it is absolutely fabulous. These motorcycle scale models are very, very expensive, at Rs. 68,000 per piece. These are limited edition models, and they will be available at a Royal Enfield showroom near you soon.

Along with motorcycles, the festival had some lovely musical performances with bands and solo artists like Divine, Swarathma, Thaikuddam Bridge, The Peter Cat Recording Co. and many, many more! It was interesting to see the crowd dance and revel to the foot-tapping music on all three days.

And then there was the Royal Enfield Slide School, where enthusiasts were taught how to slide the FT 411 flat-track Himalayan, under expert guidance. Then, there were dirt races organised for different classes, on a small but technical dirt track. There were winners and losers, but most of all, there was a lot of enjoyment!

There was so much to do and there is something for everybody. All the Royal Enfield motorcycles were on display. There are beautiful, gorgeous custom motorcycles on display that are kept there. There was a skateboard park, helmet painting, T-shirt painting and what not!

And if you were in the mood to grab a quick and a sumptuous bite, we are here at the Royal Enfield Garage Café, to check out some delicious barbeque goodies. Yes! You will get briskets, pork chops and what not. So come! Let’s grab a quick bite.

The 2022 edition of Rider Mania also had a series of lectures and sessions on various motorcycling topics such as moto-journalism, Dakar Rally, film-making, photography and much more! All in all, it was a weekend packed with lots of fun and learning at the same time.

The Rider Mania weekend was everything it promised! Like-minded motorcycle enthusiasts, great shopping options, brilliant food, dirt races, excellent music and a lively crowd that made the weekend all the more enjoyable. Now all that is left, is to wait for next year’s Rider Mania.