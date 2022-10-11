2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Revealed As Final Edition For The Sports Car

British marquee Jaguar is celebrating 75 years of its sports car lineage and the automaker has revealed the 2023 F-Type 75 Special Edition. This is also the final edition of the sports car and marks the end of the line for the iconic model that first went on sale in 2013. Jaguar's first sports car arrived in 1948 -- XK120 -- which was the fastest production of its time. Since then, the company went on to bring extremely iconic models like the E-Type, XJ220, XJ-S, XK-R, XF-R, and more. The MY2023 Jaguar F-Type will go on sale early next year and the company says it has made the range simpler and more focused with selective upgrades.

Also Read: 2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 V8 Unveiled

This is the swan song for the F-Type sports car that's been on sale for nearly a decade

This includes new 20-inch wheels as standard on all versions. There are multiple alloy wheel options including forged wheels specially wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres. Options also include carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow callipers. Other changes include new wheel centres and grille badges that are now finished in black instead of red. There are also the R-Dynamic badge accent colours now finished in black and grey, instead of the previous red and green. The 2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition gets subtle badges on the front fenders to denote its unique status.

Speaking about the F-Type 75 Special Edition, Matthew Beaven, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Designer, Exteriors, said, "For 75 years Jaguar has been renowned for producing extraordinary sports cars that deliver performance, agility and maximum driver reward. The F-Type special edition holds true to these principles, adding unique interior and exterior design details to celebrate this lineage before Jaguar becomes an all-electric brand in 2025."

Also Read: Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami Brings Home The Jaguar F-Type

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type will be offered with the 2.0-litre in-line four and the 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engines

Available in both coupe and convertible versions, the 2023 Jaguar F-Type will be offered with the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbo petrol engine with 296 bhp on the base versions. The top-spec F-Type R 75 comes with the 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 motor tuned for 559 bhp. The motor sends power to all four wheels via All Wheel Drive with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.4 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 285 kmph. The V8 versions also come with the Quiet Start function that will make a fainter growl every morning, in case you don't want to disturb the family or neighbours.

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type will be available in India and you can purchase the 75 Special Edition as well. The first deliveries will begin in January next year. With the brand going all-electric in 2025, this marks the last hurrah of the glorious V8 on the F-Type and also the end of the traditional front-end British coupe from the manufacturer. The F-Type, if it arrives in the future, will be electric.