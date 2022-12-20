2023 Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ India Unveil On January 06, 2023

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ is all set to go on sale in India on January 06, 2023 and will be launched in our market as a completely built unit (CBU) or a fully imported model. The drop-top Mercedes-AMG E53 is essentially the convertible version of the AMG E53 sedan and is a successor to the previous-generation AMG E53 facelift. Under its hood is the tried and tested 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol motor in its mild-hybrid avatar, assisted by the electric motor.

The new-gen Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ will arrive in its most powerful avatar this time around, belting out 429 bhp and 520 Nm or peak torque, including 21 bhp and 249 Nm sourced from the integrated starter generator. It also gets Dynamic Select driving modes and AMG's Ride Control+ air suspension. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that channelises the power to all the four wheels. The new Mercedes-Benz E53 4Matic+ does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds and clocks an electronically limited top-speed of 250 kmph.

In terms of design, the changes will be similar to what we saw on its sedan version. It will feature the new signature grille along with a new front splitter making its front-end in-line with AMG family design language. The basic interior layout is like its sedan counterpart with the chunky, flat-bottom AMG steering wheel and the large dual 12.3-inch instrument and infotainment screens being stand-out features. Coming to creature comforts, the E 53 Cabriolet will feature wireless phone charger, Burmester sound system, ambient lighting and four-zone auto climate control among others. It will also come with AIRSCARF that keeps the front occupants' necks heated.