2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh

The TVS Motor Company has launched a new special edition Apache RTR160 4V in India priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition gets some feature enhancements over the regular RTR 160 4V including a tweaked exhaust muffler, new paint shade and more.

Speaking on this occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology & customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years. With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class.”

TVS previously offered a special edition of the Apache RTR 160 4V in Matte Black which is carried forward with the 2023 update adding a new Pearl White paint shade. The new paint finish also includes bi-tone alloy wheels – black at the front and red at the rear – while the seat continues with the dual-tone finish.

The special edition also gets a tweaked exhaust with a new bullpup muffler which TVS says in 1kg lighter than on the standard motorcycle while delivering a throatier exhaust note. The special edition bike also gets adjustable clutch and brake levers – a segment first. Carry over features from the standard model meanwhile includes three ride modes, SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp with DRL and a gear shift indicator.

Coming to the engine, the 160 4V special edition is powered by the familiar 159.7cc, oil cooled, fuel injected, single-cylinder engine developing 17.3 bhp at 9250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.