2024 Honda Africa Twin To Get Direct Injection, Radar-Powered Safety Tech

Honda may be looking to give a significant update to its flagship adventure motorcycle, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, with latest safety tech, as well as engine updates. Several patent filings over the past few years have indicated what the next-generation Africa Twin is likely to get, including front and rear radar developed for the new bike. Also expected are engine updates, which could include direct injection to the AT’s parallel-twin engine, to improve performance, economy and meet latest emission norms.

Also Read: Turbocharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings

The engine of the next-generation Africa Twin is expected to be significantly updated, with more power, better torque spread and meet latest emissions.

The Honda Africa Twin is due for an update, considering it’s been nearly four years since Honda updated its litre-class adventure bike with a more powerful parallel-twin engine, slightly reduced weight and new components. According to type approval documents, the 2024 Honda Africa Twin will get significant updates to justify it as a new generation model. As part of the updates will be front and rear radar assistance used to govern the bike’s adaptive cruise control and also blind spot detection. Given this kind of tech is already out on several competing ADVs, Honda will likely introduce this in the 2024 Africa Twin.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched In India

Recent patent filings reveal that 2024 Honda Africa Twin's engine may get direct injection.

In India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2021, with updates to the engine with more torque, and slightly bigger displacement. The next-generation Africa Twin is also expected to get an updated engine, with direct injection and variable valve timing. Recent reports also indicate that a future Africa Twin will get significantly more powerful. Honda is looking to give the Africa Twin’s engine more spunk to make it relevant and take on competition from full-size ADV from other brands which already have a significant performance advantage.

Also Read: Honda Recalls Africa Twin, Fireblade, Gold Wing In India

Next-generation Honda Africa Twin also expected to get radar-powered safety tech.

However, it’s still not certain if the 2024 Honda Africa Twin will end up getting a supercharged engine, or that is something which will be introduced at a later stage. In any case, we should be getting a look at the 2024 Honda Africa Twin at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan in November.