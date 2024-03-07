2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained

MG Motor India launched the Comet EV last year in April 2023, and until now it was available in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plush. The brand has now updated its smallest electric offering for the model year 2024 in the form of new nomenclatures for its variants, along with a few added features. With this, the automaker has finally introduced fast charging (FC) for the Comet EV, but it is only available in the range-topping variants.

Also Read: MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched

The range-topping variants support 7.4 kW AC fast charging.

The MG Comet is now available in a total of five variants, namely, Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC. Let us now look at the features on offer, variant-wise.

MG Comet EV: Executive (Rs 6.98 lakh ex-showroom)

Creep mode 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster Keyless Entry with Foldable Key Halogen Headlamp and Taillamp LED turn indicators on ORVM Follow Me Home Headlights Illuminated MG Logo Fabric Seat Upholstery Rear 50:50 Split seats Dual Front Airbags ABS+EBD Rear Parking Sensor Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

MG Comet: Excite (Rs 7.88 lakh ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the entry-level Executive variant.

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system i-smart 2.0 with 55+ connected car features Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play LED Headlamp and Taillamp Front and Rear Connecting lights Turn Indicator Integrated DRL

Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper

MG Comet EV: Exclusive (Rs 8.78 lakh ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the Excite variant.

Reverse parking camera Electronic parking brake Rear disc brake ESC + HHC Intelligent key Smart start system Digital key with sharing function Power foldable ORVMs Tilt steering

MG Comet EV: Excite FC and Exclusive FC

The Excite FC trim is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and borrows features from the Excite variant. Similarly, the Exclusive FC grade, which is the range-topping variant, comes with a sticker price of Rs 9.13 lakh ex-showroom and gets all the features of the Exclusive grade. What is new to these two FC variants is the AC fast charging capability. Both variants are compatible with a 7.4 kW charger.