2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained

MG Motor India had rejigged the variant line-up for its smallest electric offering along with a few added features.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the model range from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh
  • The Comet EV is now compatible with fast charging
  • The range-topping variants support 7.4 kW AC fast charging

MG Motor India launched the Comet EV last year in April 2023, and until now it was available in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plush. The brand has now updated its smallest electric offering for the model year 2024 in the form of new nomenclatures for its variants, along with a few added features. With this, the automaker has finally introduced fast charging (FC) for the Comet EV, but it is only available in the range-topping variants.

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched

 

The range-topping variants support 7.4 kW AC fast charging.

 

The MG Comet is now available in a total of five variants, namely, Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC. Let us now look at the features on offer, variant-wise.

 

MG Comet EV: Executive (Rs 6.98 lakh ex-showroom)

 

Creep mode
7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
Keyless Entry with Foldable Key
Halogen Headlamp and Taillamp
LED turn indicators on ORVM
Follow Me Home Headlights 
Illuminated MG Logo
Fabric Seat Upholstery
Rear 50:50 Split seats
Dual Front Airbags
ABS+EBD
Rear Parking Sensor
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

 

MG Comet: Excite (Rs 7.88 lakh ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in the entry-level Executive variant. 

 

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
i-smart 2.0 with 55+ connected car features
Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
LED Headlamp and Taillamp
Front and Rear Connecting lights
Turn Indicator Integrated DRL

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper

 

 

MG Comet EV: Exclusive (Rs 8.78 lakh ex-showroom) 

In addition to the features offered in the Excite variant. 

 

Reverse parking camera
Electronic parking brake
Rear disc brake
ESC + HHC
Intelligent key
Smart start system
Digital key with sharing function
Power foldable ORVMs
Tilt steering

 

MG Comet EV: Excite FC and Exclusive FC

 

The Excite FC trim is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and borrows features from the Excite variant. Similarly, the Exclusive FC grade, which is the range-topping variant, comes with a sticker price of Rs 9.13 lakh ex-showroom and gets all the features of the Exclusive grade. What is new to these two FC variants is the AC fast charging capability. Both variants are compatible with a 7.4 kW charger.

 

