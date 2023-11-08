2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24

Porsche is set to launch the next generation of the Panamera on November 24. But before the unveiling, the brand has given us a preview of the interiors of the Panamera, which looks to be inspired by the Cayenne and Taycan. It borrows the “Driver Experience” control concept first introduced in the Porsche Taycan, meaning driver controls are all grouped together rather than being tucked away behind different menus.

The placement of the gear selector is moved from the central console to the dashboard like in the Taycan

The interiors of the 2024 Panamera are dominated by a slew of screens with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Interestingly, the passenger screen is designed to be invisible to the driver to avoid distraction, but it allows the front passenger to watch streaming services such as YouTube and TikTok. Moreover, the secondary screen on the dashboard can also set lap timers, control the sat-nav and control the media settings. At the rear, too, passengers get a centrally located touchscreen to operate media, navigation and ambient lighting.

This is the first time Porsche is offering leather-free upholstery

The Panamera follows the Taycan’s lead, with the gear shifter selector being moved between the instrument cluster and the central infotainment system on the dashboard. This frees up space in the centre console for the climate controls, which use a mix of physical buttons and touch controls. Just like the Taycan, the air vents can now only be controlled electronically via the secondary screen. The central storage bin also grows in capacity. Porsche’s faux turn-key starter has also switched to a stop/start button. The Panamera will also offer a leather-free upholstery – combining Race-Tex and Pepita fabric – for the first time.