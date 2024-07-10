Login
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Lakh

Gets three riding modes along with TVS SmartXonnect and exclusive Matte Black livery with carbon fibre inspired graphics
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched
  • Features exclusive Matte Black livery with carbon fibre inspired graphics
  • Bookings started today at all TVS-authorised dealerships in India

Hosur-based two-wheeler giant TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition in India at a sticker price of Rs 1.28 lakh ex-showroom. Available as a single variant, bookings for the Racing Edition have commenced and is now available at all authorised TVS dealerships across India.


2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2 V Racing Edition carandbike edited 2

Building on the brand’s ‘Track to Road’ philosophy, the new Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition comes in an exclusive Matte Black Livery with carbon fibre race inspired graphics, contrasting red alloy wheels and a unique Racing Edition badge on the fuel tank. On the feature front, the motorcycle comes with three riding modes – Sport, Urban and Rain, and a digital LCD instrument console that is equipped with TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth function. Besides that, the motorcycle continues to be offered with an LED headlamp and taillamp and TVS’ Glide Through Technology (GTT).


2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2 V Racing Edition carandbike edited 3

Powering the motorcycle is the same 160 cc air-cooled motor that is tuned to produce 15.82 bhp at 8750 rpm which according to TVS is the highest in the class. The motor registers 13.85 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a claimed top speed of 107 kmph. The Apache RTR 160 2V tips the scale at 137 kg, and has a ground clearance of 180 mm and a seat height of 790 mm.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the-art technology to enthusiasts. With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, this launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers. The motorcycle highlights TVS Motor Company's engineering expertise, incorporating a range of advanced technologies and performance upgrades. In line with this commitment, the all-new 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, is ready to set new standards in its segment, offering unmatched performance, advanced features, and a unique race-inspired design.”

# TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition# Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched# TVS Racing Edition# two -wheeler# motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
