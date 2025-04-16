2025 Kia EV6 GT Line Facelift Review – More Of The Same

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top HonoursPorsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across RangeLimited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-WagenMoto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Drive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the massesDrive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the masses2025 Skoda Kodiaq First Look: Second-Gen Flagship SUV Gets Major Makeover
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Kia EV6 GT Line Facelift Review – More Of The Same

Kia has given its futuristic electric crossover a nip and tuck while adding more range, making it an attractive choice.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 EV6 priced at Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered solely in AWD GT-Line spec
  • Larger 84 kWh battery boosts range to 663 km

With the facelifted Kia EV6 GT Line now launched, we take a closer look at what it's like to get behind the wheel. Here is a detailed driving impression, covering everything from its performance and handling to its comfort and technology

 

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh 
 

Exteriors

 

IMG 6856

The facelifted EV6, launched in March this year, features a refreshed exterior design. The most noticeable change is at the front, where the relatively conventional headlight unit have been replaced with a sleeker, more angular LED daytime running lights and headlamps, drawing inspiration from the Kia EV3 and EV4 concepts. The lower grille and front bumper have also been restyled and look more in your face. The side profile remains largely unchanged, except for new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear design is similar to the outgoing model, with minor changes to the tail-lights and rear bumper. The overall dimensions remain the same as the previous model, with a length of 4,695mm, a width of 1,890mm, a height of 1,550mm, and a wheelbase of 2,900mm.

 

IMG 6906

Interiors

 

EV6 retains its spacious five-seater cabin with a flat floor ensuring comfortable legroom for all occupants. While the overall layout remains similar to the pre-facelift model, the most significant change is the introduction of dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display that integrates the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen. This replaces the previous separate screens, offering a more cohesive look.

IMG 6884

Also read: Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO
 

The second major update is the redesigned steering wheel, which now features an offset Kia logo. The interiors come with multiple colour options, but the ambient mood lighting now features a dynamic pattern and offers 64 colour options, enhancing the cabin's premium feel.

 

IMG 6891

The EV 6 GT Line continues to offer premium relaxation seats for the driver and front passenger, which can recline to a “near-zero-gravity position”. The 60:40 split-folding rear seats enhance practicality, expanding the already generous boot space of 490 litres. There is also a 52-litre front frunk. The car features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard. A Meridian premium sound system with 14 speakers remains, providing an excellent audio experience.

 

Also read: Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed
 

IMG 6900

Battery & Performance

 

The Kia EV6 now gets an upgraded 84kWh battery pack, a significant increase from the pre-facelift model's 77.4 kWh, resulting in an improved claimed range of over 650km. This larger battery powers the dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in the sole GT Line variant offered in India. The combined power output of this powertrain is 321bhp, with a substantial peak torque of 605Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds.

 

A key highlight is the EV6's 800V ultra-fast charging architecture, allowing it to utilise 350kW DC fast chargers to take the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. The EV6 also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), with a power output of 3.6kW, allowing users to power external devices using the car's battery. The onboard 7.4 kW AC charger is suitable for overnight charging at home or at public AC charging stations. The enhanced battery and powertrain aim to provide both extended range and strong performance.

 

Driving

 

The previous EV6 came with both single and dual motor options. With the facelift, Kia is sticking with the latter. While it was first presented as an SUV, the EV6's drives more like the way it looks – a low-slung grand tourer. Low centre of gravity contributes to a proper GT-car-like drive. Makes it feel planted and stable around corners. The intelligent AWD system is able to switch between two and four-wheel drive in just 0.4s. The suspension setup features a MacPherson strut system at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, balancing comfort and control.

6

Also read: Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut
 

Drivers can select from multiple drive modes. Operated via a switch on the steering wheel, it includes Normal, Sport, and Eco, to tailor the car's responsiveness and efficiency. The EV6 by virtue of its sleek design and aero bits such as active air flaps is able to offer an aerodynamically more efficient drive. The regenerative braking system, adjustable via steering wheel-mounted paddles, allows for better energy recuperation. Overall, the EV6 continues to offer sporty performance alongside comfort – a difficult mix by average car standards.

 

Verdict

IMG 6860

The facelift has made the Kia EV6 more appealing. Its unique combination of a head-turning, cool design and an energetic driving character makes it a genuine showstopper. The enhancements, including the increased range and updated features almost justify the price hike – mind you, it is only available in the top AWD spec now so cannot match the starting price of the pre-facelift model that also came as a RWD. In a world of SUVs, the EV6 clearly stands out – not only is it appealing to the eco-conscious but also manages to get the auto enthusiast interested.

 

Rating: 9/10 

 

Pros:

  • Design
  • Spacious cabin
  • Tech
  • Range 

 

Cons: 

  • Low ground clearance
  • Price 
# Kia EV6# Kia EV6 Electric car# Kia EV6 Electric SUV# Kia EV6 India# Kia EV6 facelift# Kia EV6 review# 2025 Kia EV6 review# Cars# car-review# Car Reviews# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The facelifted Kia EV6 made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh
  • The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
    Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update
  • The updated Kia EV6 has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 and bookings are now open as well.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch
  • Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Kia Subscribe’ programme that enables customers to opt for any Kia vehicle on a subscription basis.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month

Latest News

  • Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
    Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours
  • The Macan is the only model in Porsche India’s lineup not to receive a price hike
    Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range
  • Limited to just 460 units, the G-Class Edition ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’ features design elements and retro paint finishes inspired by the original G-class.
    Limited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-Wagen
  • The motorcycle now registers more power thanks to the bump in displacement and small receives cosmetic updates
    Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!
  • The new Lexus ES is expected to be offered with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain; teaser provides a glimpse of a charging port.
    2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
  • The company’s first battery electric SUV will go into production in May at its Gujarat plant; will be sold with two battery options.
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
  • The Elevate is manufactured at the brand’s Tapukara facility and shipped to Japan, where it is sold as the WR-V.
    India-Made Honda Elevate (WR-V) Scores 5 Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
  • The Model Y is expected to be one of the models under consideration for the Indian market.
    Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • Built on the company's PPC architecture, the sixth-generation sedan shares much of its design and equipment with the A6 Avant.
    New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026
  • Honda has updated the Dio 125 with an OBD-2B compliant engine while also making a few feature additions.
    2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Research More on Kia EV6

Kia EV6
8.5

Kia EV6

Starts at ₹ 65.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View EV6 Specifications
View EV6 Features

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2025 Kia EV6 GT Line Facelift Review – More Of The Same