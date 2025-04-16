2025 Kia EV6 GT Line Facelift Review – More Of The Same

With the facelifted Kia EV6 GT Line now launched, we take a closer look at what it's like to get behind the wheel. Here is a detailed driving impression, covering everything from its performance and handling to its comfort and technology

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh



Exteriors

The facelifted EV6, launched in March this year, features a refreshed exterior design. The most noticeable change is at the front, where the relatively conventional headlight unit have been replaced with a sleeker, more angular LED daytime running lights and headlamps, drawing inspiration from the Kia EV3 and EV4 concepts. The lower grille and front bumper have also been restyled and look more in your face. The side profile remains largely unchanged, except for new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear design is similar to the outgoing model, with minor changes to the tail-lights and rear bumper. The overall dimensions remain the same as the previous model, with a length of 4,695mm, a width of 1,890mm, a height of 1,550mm, and a wheelbase of 2,900mm.

Interiors

EV6 retains its spacious five-seater cabin with a flat floor ensuring comfortable legroom for all occupants. While the overall layout remains similar to the pre-facelift model, the most significant change is the introduction of dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display that integrates the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen. This replaces the previous separate screens, offering a more cohesive look.

Also read: Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO



The second major update is the redesigned steering wheel, which now features an offset Kia logo. The interiors come with multiple colour options, but the ambient mood lighting now features a dynamic pattern and offers 64 colour options, enhancing the cabin's premium feel.

The EV 6 GT Line continues to offer premium relaxation seats for the driver and front passenger, which can recline to a “near-zero-gravity position”. The 60:40 split-folding rear seats enhance practicality, expanding the already generous boot space of 490 litres. There is also a 52-litre front frunk. The car features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard. A Meridian premium sound system with 14 speakers remains, providing an excellent audio experience.

Also read: Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed



Battery & Performance

The Kia EV6 now gets an upgraded 84kWh battery pack, a significant increase from the pre-facelift model's 77.4 kWh, resulting in an improved claimed range of over 650km. This larger battery powers the dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in the sole GT Line variant offered in India. The combined power output of this powertrain is 321bhp, with a substantial peak torque of 605Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds.

A key highlight is the EV6's 800V ultra-fast charging architecture, allowing it to utilise 350kW DC fast chargers to take the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. The EV6 also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), with a power output of 3.6kW, allowing users to power external devices using the car's battery. The onboard 7.4 kW AC charger is suitable for overnight charging at home or at public AC charging stations. The enhanced battery and powertrain aim to provide both extended range and strong performance.

Driving

The previous EV6 came with both single and dual motor options. With the facelift, Kia is sticking with the latter. While it was first presented as an SUV, the EV6's drives more like the way it looks – a low-slung grand tourer. Low centre of gravity contributes to a proper GT-car-like drive. Makes it feel planted and stable around corners. The intelligent AWD system is able to switch between two and four-wheel drive in just 0.4s. The suspension setup features a MacPherson strut system at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, balancing comfort and control.

Also read: Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut



Drivers can select from multiple drive modes. Operated via a switch on the steering wheel, it includes Normal, Sport, and Eco, to tailor the car's responsiveness and efficiency. The EV6 by virtue of its sleek design and aero bits such as active air flaps is able to offer an aerodynamically more efficient drive. The regenerative braking system, adjustable via steering wheel-mounted paddles, allows for better energy recuperation. Overall, the EV6 continues to offer sporty performance alongside comfort – a difficult mix by average car standards.

Verdict

The facelift has made the Kia EV6 more appealing. Its unique combination of a head-turning, cool design and an energetic driving character makes it a genuine showstopper. The enhancements, including the increased range and updated features almost justify the price hike – mind you, it is only available in the top AWD spec now so cannot match the starting price of the pre-facelift model that also came as a RWD. In a world of SUVs, the EV6 clearly stands out – not only is it appealing to the eco-conscious but also manages to get the auto enthusiast interested.

Rating: 9/10

Pros:

Design

Spacious cabin

Tech

Range

Cons: