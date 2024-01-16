Login

Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography

The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Sidhant Chaturvedi buys a Range Rover Sport SUV
  • Chaturvedi opted for the Santorini black shade
  • It is priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom)

Bollywood actor Sidhant Chaturvedi, best known for his role in the movie ‘Gully Boy,’ has purchased a Range Rover Sport SUV. The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently. Chaturvedi opted for the Santorini Black shade and chose the Autobiography variant, which is priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage

 

 

First unveiled in May 2022, the luxury SUV is currently in its third generation and is a popular model from the British brand in India. Currently, it is offered in four diesel variants, priced between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

 

The high-end SUV comes equipped with a list of features that include a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, 22-way power-adjustable seats with massage function, Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 with adaptive off-road cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, a 19-speaker 800W Meridian audio system, and a lot more.

 

In terms of its powertrain, it gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine with mild-hybrid tech that churns out 345 bhp and a peak torque of 700 Nm while being mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

 

Source 

 

# Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi# Sidhant Chaturvedi Range Rover Sport# Range Rover Sport# Celebrity Cars# Range Rover Sport India# Range Rover India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Land Rover Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14764 second ago

The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-4943 second ago

The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-2329 second ago

The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries

Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme

Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now

Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

24 days ago

The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.

Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.

Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 days ago

Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)

Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved