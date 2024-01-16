Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 16, 2024
- Sidhant Chaturvedi buys a Range Rover Sport SUV
- Chaturvedi opted for the Santorini black shade
- It is priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom)
Bollywood actor Sidhant Chaturvedi, best known for his role in the movie ‘Gully Boy,’ has purchased a Range Rover Sport SUV. The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently. Chaturvedi opted for the Santorini Black shade and chose the Autobiography variant, which is priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage
First unveiled in May 2022, the luxury SUV is currently in its third generation and is a popular model from the British brand in India. Currently, it is offered in four diesel variants, priced between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
The high-end SUV comes equipped with a list of features that include a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, 22-way power-adjustable seats with massage function, Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 with adaptive off-road cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, a 19-speaker 800W Meridian audio system, and a lot more.
In terms of its powertrain, it gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine with mild-hybrid tech that churns out 345 bhp and a peak torque of 700 Nm while being mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Land Rover Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14764 second ago
The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
-4943 second ago
The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.
-2329 second ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
1 hour ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
13 hours ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
18 hours ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
18 hours ago
The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now
20 hours ago
Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.
22 hours ago
Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
23 hours ago
Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more
22 days ago
The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.
24 days ago
The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.
26 days ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.
27 days ago
Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)
1 month ago
Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.