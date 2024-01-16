Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography

Bollywood actor Sidhant Chaturvedi, best known for his role in the movie ‘Gully Boy,’ has purchased a Range Rover Sport SUV. The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently. Chaturvedi opted for the Santorini Black shade and chose the Autobiography variant, which is priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom).

First unveiled in May 2022, the luxury SUV is currently in its third generation and is a popular model from the British brand in India. Currently, it is offered in four diesel variants, priced between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

The high-end SUV comes equipped with a list of features that include a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, 22-way power-adjustable seats with massage function, Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 with adaptive off-road cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, a 19-speaker 800W Meridian audio system, and a lot more.

In terms of its powertrain, it gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine with mild-hybrid tech that churns out 345 bhp and a peak torque of 700 Nm while being mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

