All-electric Genesis X Convertible Concept Revealed

Genesis has revealed the new X Convertible concept, the third and final model from the X concept. The X Convertible follows the X Speedium Coupe and the X Concept and will be showcased at the soon-to-commence LA Auto Show.

The X Convertible concept gets the same basic design as the X Speedium Coupe. The front is characterised by a long and low nose featuring the Genesis-typical twin light clusters. In the concept though the units are stretched into light bars running the width of the front and extending down the front fenders. The units also frame an enclosed grille with air vents positioned lower down on the bonnet.

A prominent shoulder line runs the length of the body with creases around the wheel arches giving the car a planted look. The Coupe’s roofline makes way for a folding hard top and a flat boot lid. The hard-top features a moon roof over the front occupants to enhance the feeling of space within the cabin. The rear too features a wraparound split tail-lamp set-up. The bumper lower down features a prominent diffuser element.

The cabin gets a driver-centric layout with a curved display housing the digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen tilted towards the driver. The cabin features a four-seat layout with the company saying that the design inspiration came from traditional Korean roof architecture.

Coming to the powertrain, the X Convertible uses the same drivetrain as its previous X siblings with Genesis not sharing any further details.

The latest X concept is likely to be a design precursor to Genesis new generation of all-electric models due in the future.