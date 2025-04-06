All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Skoda India has teased the second-generation Kodiaq SUV, indicating that its launch is not far away. The India launch of the new Kodiaq, which is slated to happen in the coming weeks, takes place well over a year after its global debut in October 2023. Showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this model will succeed the outgoing model of the Kodiaq, which has been on sale here for over seven years. Offered in both five and seven-seat formats in the global market, Skoda will only sell the seven-seat iteration in India.

Also Read: Skoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam



Skoda is expected to launch the Kodiaq in the coming weeks

The latest iteration of the Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length (61 mm longer than its predecessor). Sporting Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, the new Kodiaq features a quad headlamp setup up front where the upper headlamp clusters merge with a larger version of Skoda’s signature butterfly grille. At the rear, the next-gen Kodiaq features C-shaped wraparound tail lamps with Skoda lettering in the centre.



Also Read: 2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty

The Kodiaq features a freestanding 13-inch touchscreen on the inside

On the inside, the new Kodiaq features a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls and a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. The gear selector for the automatic transmission has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, creating additional storage space.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025



For the Indian market, the Kodiaq will continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and will be paired with a DSG automatic, like before.



