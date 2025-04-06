All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Genesis G90-Based X Gran Coupe, X Gran Convertible Concepts RevealedBMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC? All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India LaunchIndia-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures Two-wheeler Sales FY24-25: Hero MotoCorp Leads The Chart; Honda Just A Step Behind
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineNissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch in the coming weeks
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda will only sell the seven-seat Kodiaq in India.
  • The Kodiaq was showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
  • To be powered by the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Skoda India has teased the second-generation Kodiaq SUV, indicating that its launch is not far away. The India launch of the new Kodiaq, which is slated to happen in the coming weeks, takes place well over a year after its global debut in October 2023. Showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this model will succeed the outgoing model of the Kodiaq, which has been on sale here for over seven years. Offered in both five and seven-seat formats in the global market, Skoda will only sell the seven-seat iteration in India.

 

Also ReadSkoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam
AD 4nXettxKGqJyA0pyxk7apWvLyrM33uMKC3CUGrHz rt R8sZBUYkZKhfbk8WOSWXibh UFHDd2acwvBTSJ4DdLYnsNAVGYAoLeEPPLYPewoVnD0pGEJ2WcIEgTp25nQ3Jx4T4uC A6g?key=FgVRjvbKZsrg0vI

Skoda is expected to launch the Kodiaq in the coming weeks

 

The latest iteration of the Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length (61 mm longer than its predecessor). Sporting Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, the new Kodiaq features a quad headlamp setup up front where the upper headlamp clusters merge with a larger version of Skoda’s signature butterfly grille. At the rear, the next-gen Kodiaq features C-shaped wraparound tail lamps with Skoda lettering in the centre.


Also Read: 2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty

AD 4nXfvGMQxMVGUobeEqAHRho4MyflH9Cu tT cnTvcRfzT I39Ql jyZIZ 8NSkDikYjXVwGuw77J97QY1i86u4L7drjG FTX465nkW9TcDCG27LY4J4XN32svKMdD0Yw6KYKNY4keIA?key=FgVRjvbKZsrg0vI

The Kodiaq features a freestanding 13-inch touchscreen on the inside

 

On the inside, the new Kodiaq features a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls and a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. The gear selector for the automatic transmission has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, creating additional storage space.

 

Also ReadSkoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
 

For the Indian market, the Kodiaq will continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and will be paired with a DSG automatic, like before.


 

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Kodiaq# Skoda Kodiaq SUV# Skoda Kodiaq Launch# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Skoda Elroq RS gets a more powerful dual-motor setup that can propel the EV from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds
    Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four trims with prices currently ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Skoda Auto India is ramping up production to clear more than 15,000 Kylaq bookings by the end of next month
    Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
  • Both Kushaq and Slavia will be assembled from CKD kits sourced from Skoda Auto’s logistics centre in Pune, India.
    Skoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam

Latest News

  • Unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025, both concept vehicles are based on the company’s flagship sedan, the Genesis G90
    Genesis G90-Based X Gran Coupe, X Gran Convertible Concepts Revealed
  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch in the coming weeks
    All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan in its R-Line guise in India on April 14, 2025. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the detailed pictures of the SUV.
    India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures
  • Hero has been a long-reigning champion when it comes to sales, albeit Honda has been giving it a tough fight over the years.
    Two-wheeler Sales FY24-25: Hero MotoCorp Leads The Chart; Honda Just A Step Behind
  • Honda’s CB350 range of motorcycles get new colour schemes for 2025.
    Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness And CB350RS Get New Colour Schemes
  • The motorcycles emerged from the partnership between TVS and BMW, and were on sale in India for nearly seven years
    BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India
  • Tata is offering notable discounts on leftover 2024 model year stocks of its EVs.
    Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
  • Sold in over 60+ countries, TVS currently offers a total of six motorcycles in the Apache Series
    TVS Apache Completes 20 Years; Achieves 6 Million Sales Milestone
  • KTM India has shared the first teaser for the 390 Enduro R on its social media handles.
    KTM 390 Enduro R To Launch In India Soon
  • Ducati's first production motocross bike is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system, resulting in a 11,900 rev limit
    Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut

Research More on Skoda New Kodiaq

Skoda New Kodiaq

Skoda New Kodiaq

Expected Price : ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 19, 2025

Popular Skoda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch