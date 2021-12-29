Anand Mahindra Awestruck By Quadruple Amputee Driving A Modified Vehicle, Offers Him A Job

A viral video of a quadruple amputee driving a modified rickshaw in the national capital Delhi has caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon was left awestruck by a man who refused to let his disability become a drawback. The video has now gone viral on social media in which the man is seen driving a modified rickshaw and explains how he manages to drive it with utmost ease. Impressed by his commitment towards work, Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter and offered him a job in his company.

He shared the video by saying, "Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has."

He also tagged his colleague Ram and Mahindra Logistics as he asked: "Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"

Replying to Anand Mahindra's tweet, the official Twitter handle of the company said that they are trying to track him.

In the video, the man is seen answering questions and explaining how he manages to control and manoeuvre the vehicle despite having no limbs. He also revealed that he has been driving his vehicle for the last five years. He said, "I have two kids, a wife, and an old father. I work for them.

Anand Mahindra's tweet has received over 6500 retweets and tons of comments since it was shared on the micro-blogging platform. Smart innovations have often caught the attention of the Mahindra Group chairman.