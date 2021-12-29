  • Home
  • News
  • Anand Mahindra Awestruck By Quadruple Amputee Driving A Modified Vehicle, Offers Him A Job

Anand Mahindra Awestruck By Quadruple Amputee Driving A Modified Vehicle, Offers Him A Job

In the viral video, a quadruple amputee is seen driving a modified rickshaw in Delhi and explaining how he manages to drive it.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
29-Dec-21 11:21 AM IST
Anand Mahindra Awestruck By Quadruple Amputee Driving A Modified Vehicle, Offers Him A Job banner
Highlights
  • The video of quadruple amputee driving a modified rickshaw has gone viral
  • In the video, the man explains how he drives the modified vehicle
  • Anand Mahindra offered him a job as business associate in his company

A viral video of a quadruple amputee driving a modified rickshaw in the national capital Delhi has caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon was left awestruck by a man who refused to let his disability become a drawback. The video has now gone viral on social media in which the man is seen driving a modified rickshaw and explains how he manages to drive it with utmost ease. Impressed by his commitment towards work, Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter and offered him a job in his company.

Also Read: Man Builds Vehicle Using Abandoned Parts; Impressed Anand Mahindra Offers A Bolero In Exchange

He shared the video by saying, "Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has."

He also tagged his colleague Ram and Mahindra Logistics as he asked: "Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?"

Replying to Anand Mahindra's tweet, the official Twitter handle of the company said that they are trying to track him.

In the video, the man is seen answering questions and explaining how he manages to control and manoeuvre the vehicle despite having no limbs. He also revealed that he has been driving his vehicle for the last five years. He said, "I have two kids, a wife, and an old father. I work for them.

Anand Mahindra's tweet has received over 6500 retweets and tons of comments since it was shared on the micro-blogging platform. Smart innovations have often caught the attention of the Mahindra Group chairman.
Related Articles
Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September
Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September
11 hours ago
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why
8 days ago
We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
28 days ago
India Will Be A Leader In EVs - Anand Mahindra Tweets In Response To A Video Of An Innovative Home Built EV
India Will Be A Leader In EVs - Anand Mahindra Tweets In Response To A Video Of An Innovative Home Built EV
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Mahindra Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?