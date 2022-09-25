  • Home
  • News
  • Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why

Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why

Anand Mahindra applauded the creativity behind the mobile marriage hall, which featured a foldable design.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Sep-22 01:30 PM IST
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why banner

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has always applauded creativity, and this time, the business tycoon has tweeted one such video which shows the creative use of a shipping container. The video tweeted by Anand Mahindra shows a 40 feet long shipping container which contains foldable parts, which when unfolded, expands the width of the container to as much as 30 feet. This allows the container to double up as a mobile marriage hall, with a total area of 1,200 sq. ft.

Via his tweet, Anand Mahindra also said that he would "like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product". “(The mobile marriage hall) not only providess a facility to remote areas, but is also eco-friendly, since it doesn't take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” he added.

The mobile marriage hall has a capacity of up to 200 people.

According to the video, the marriage hall has the capacity to host as many as 200 people. The foldable design also has two built-in air-conditioners, and the flexibility allows for it to be used for a multitude of events other than weddings. When a villager was asked about his thoughts on the idea, he said that. not only does it provide ease of use in many different locations, it is also a great substitute to open venues in monsoon. 

Related Articles
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why
4 hours ago
"We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
"We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
19 days ago
India Will Be A Leader In EVs - Anand Mahindra Tweets In Response To A Video Of An Innovative Home Built EV
India Will Be A Leader In EVs - Anand Mahindra Tweets In Response To A Video Of An Innovative Home Built EV
1 month ago
Anand Mahindra Reassures First Scorpio-N Customers Of Introductory Prices Despite Payment Gateway Glitch
Anand Mahindra Reassures First Scorpio-N Customers Of Introductory Prices Despite Payment Gateway Glitch
2 months ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh