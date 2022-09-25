Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has always applauded creativity, and this time, the business tycoon has tweeted one such video which shows the creative use of a shipping container. The video tweeted by Anand Mahindra shows a 40 feet long shipping container which contains foldable parts, which when unfolded, expands the width of the container to as much as 30 feet. This allows the container to double up as a mobile marriage hall, with a total area of 1,200 sq. ft.

I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

Via his tweet, Anand Mahindra also said that he would "like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product". “(The mobile marriage hall) not only providess a facility to remote areas, but is also eco-friendly, since it doesn't take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” he added.

The mobile marriage hall has a capacity of up to 200 people.

According to the video, the marriage hall has the capacity to host as many as 200 people. The foldable design also has two built-in air-conditioners, and the flexibility allows for it to be used for a multitude of events other than weddings. When a villager was asked about his thoughts on the idea, he said that. not only does it provide ease of use in many different locations, it is also a great substitute to open venues in monsoon.