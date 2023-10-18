Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander Arnold, Patrick Mahomes And Other High-Profile Athletes Invest In Alpine F1

In the world of Formula 1, the French team Alpine F1, in partnership with Otro Capital, is welcoming a cadre of world-renowned athletes as strategic investors. The initiative, valued at over €200 million, features a lineup of sports luminaries including former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold, World Cup and Champions League winner Juan Mata, world-class golfer Rory McIlroy, NFL Champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this year, Otro Capital, together with RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments (led by actor Ryan Reynolds), had invested €200 million for a 24% stake in the French racing team Alpine.

Travis Kelce expressed his enthusiasm for this venture, emphasising the shared values of excellence and innovation, stating, "It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together."

Patrick Mahomes, renowned quarterback, and leader of the Chiefs, shared his passion for sports and his excitement for the Alpine F1 venture, stating, "It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth."

The list of investors boasts a stellar lineup including the world-famous golfer Rory McIlroy, who described the partnership as uniting his love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best. Anthony Joshua, former Heavyweight champion, couldn't ignore the opportunity to invest in Alpine, recognizing the potential of the venture.

The partnership aims to create a platform for Alpine F1 to gain a more global fanbase and elevate its presence in the world of motorsports. As of now, Alpine sits in sixth place in the F1 Championship, with five rounds remaining in the season.

This investment not only brings financial support but also the star power of some of the world's most admired athletes to the Alpine F1 team. The hope is that their involvement will help further raise awareness of Alpine and Formula 1, attracting new fans to the sport.