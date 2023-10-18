Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander Arnold, Patrick Mahomes And Other High-Profile Athletes Invest In Alpine F1
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
18-Oct-23 01:32 PM IST
Highlights
- World-famous athletes like Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Juan Mata, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are becoming strategic investors in Alpine F1.
- Earlier this year, Otro Capital, together with RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments had invested €200 million in the racing team.
- As of now, Alpine sits in sixth place in the F1 Championship, with five rounds remaining in the season.
In the world of Formula 1, the French team Alpine F1, in partnership with Otro Capital, is welcoming a cadre of world-renowned athletes as strategic investors. The initiative, valued at over €200 million, features a lineup of sports luminaries including former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold, World Cup and Champions League winner Juan Mata, world-class golfer Rory McIlroy, NFL Champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
Earlier this year, Otro Capital, together with RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments (led by actor Ryan Reynolds), had invested €200 million for a 24% stake in the French racing team Alpine.
Travis Kelce expressed his enthusiasm for this venture, emphasising the shared values of excellence and innovation, stating, "It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together."
Patrick Mahomes, renowned quarterback, and leader of the Chiefs, shared his passion for sports and his excitement for the Alpine F1 venture, stating, "It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth."
Also Read: Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
The list of investors boasts a stellar lineup including the world-famous golfer Rory McIlroy, who described the partnership as uniting his love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best. Anthony Joshua, former Heavyweight champion, couldn't ignore the opportunity to invest in Alpine, recognizing the potential of the venture.
The partnership aims to create a platform for Alpine F1 to gain a more global fanbase and elevate its presence in the world of motorsports. As of now, Alpine sits in sixth place in the F1 Championship, with five rounds remaining in the season.
Also Read: Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
This investment not only brings financial support but also the star power of some of the world's most admired athletes to the Alpine F1 team. The hope is that their involvement will help further raise awareness of Alpine and Formula 1, attracting new fans to the sport.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13912 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-12967 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-12965 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-11929 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10707 second ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
-10241 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4365 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-208 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
22 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
49 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
3 months ago
The team also announced the departures of chief technical director Pat Fry and sporting director Alan Permane
5 months ago
Despite starting on the more resilient ‘hard’ tyres, Alonso could do nothing to challenge Verstappen for the victory of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix
9 months ago
Alpine F1 team has become the fourth team to announce the date of unveil for its 2023 challenger.
1 year ago
Sebastian Vettel’s sudden retirement from F1 has triggered a chain reaction of events that could be worthy of an episode in Netflix’s F1 documentary series Drive To Survive.
1 year ago
Michael Andretti has been lobbying for months to enter F1. He even tried to acquire the Sauber team.