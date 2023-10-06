Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
06-Oct-23 03:05 PM IST
Highlights
- Markus Flasch, former Head of BMW M GmbH, takes over as Head of BMW Motorrad.
- Under Markus Schramm's leadership, BMW Motorrad achieved impressive sales, expanded the M brand, and made significant strides in the electric mobility segment.
- BMW Motorrad is set with the upcoming all-electric premium offering, the CE 02, in Spring 2024, and further electrification plans for various segments starting in 2026.
From November 1 2023, Markus Flasch will take on the role of Head of BMW Motorrad, taking over from Markus Schramm. Flasch has been with BMW Group since 2015, holding various significant roles, including being the Head of BMW M GmbH. His leadership saw BMW M GmbH ascend as a global supplier of performance and high-performance cars and the profitable merger of BMW M GmbH with BMW Motorsport. In his previous role, he was involved in developing and conceptualising all BMW vehicles within the middle and luxury classes, including the Rolls-Royce brand.
Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
“As a passionate motorcyclist, I am delighted to build on BMW Motorrad's great successes so far and, together with the highly motivated BMW Motorrad team, to do everything I can to lead our fascinating brand into a successful future,” says Markus Flasch, commenting on his new task.
Schramm took over the position as Head of BMW Motorrad in May 2018, during which BMW Motorrad recorded performance with 2,02,895 motorcycles and scooters in 2022. Schramm began his career in 1991, encompassing management positions across sales, aftersales, controlling, group planning, and product strategy.
During his tenure with the brand, Schramm expanded the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models. BMW Motorrad also made a breakthrough in the cruiser segment with the R 18 family and all-electric CE 04, which dominates roughly 70 per cent of the global two-wheeler electric mobility segment with over 11 kW.
Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
Dr Markus Schramm: “For me personally, as a passionate motorcyclist, the management of BMW Motorrad marked the emotional highlight of my career with the BMW Group. Leading the brand to this historic success with my highly motivated, passionate and professional team at BMW Motorrad and setting the course for a successful future for BMW Motorrad makes me simply proud. It was a great time with a great team. I am now delighted that Markus Flasch, an experienced colleague and motorcycle enthusiast, will succeed me as Head of BMW Motorrad. With his extensive brand, product and sales expertise, he will provide important impulses to further expand BMW Motorrad’s leading position in our industry and continue our success story.”
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
