Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed

No, it is not an electric version of a scooter from Aprilia's SR range, but it is actually an urban, lightweight machine that is primarily meant for short distance commutes.

Kingshuk Dutta
The Aprilia eSR1 electric scooter is primarily meant for short, urban commutes expand View Photos
The Aprilia eSR1 electric scooter is primarily meant for short, urban commutes

Highlights

  • Aprilia takes the wraps off the eSR1 electric scooter
  • It is primarily meant for short, urban commutes
  • It is likely to be priced at 659 Euros or Rs. 60,000 aproximately

Aprilia recently took the wraps off the eSR1 electric scooter and it is not one would have expected. Instead of an electric version of a scooter from Aprilia's SR range, it turned out to be a lightweight electric machine that is primarily meant for short distance urban commutes. And yes! It does look like it will be a hoot to ride. The eSR1 is actually manufactured by a company called MT Distribution, a company specialising in making scooters and it already manufactures scooters for Ducati and Lamborghini.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.26 Lakh

(The Aprilia eSR1 gets a 280 watt hour battery, which is removable and it offers a range of 30 km on single charge)

The Aprilia eSR1 gets a 350 watt brushless DC motor along with 280 watt hour battery which is removable and can be charged via a wall charger. The scooter has a range of 30 km on a single charge. The scooter rides on 10-inch wheels with tubeless tyres. The funky looking scooter gets an electric brake up front and a disc brake at the rear. Other features include a 3.5 inch LCD screen on the handlebar and LED lights up front and at the rear. The scooter is built on a Magnesium Alloy frame which is lightweight and foldable as well.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Review

(The Aprilia eSR1 electric scooter will be on sale in Europe for now)

0 Comments

The Aprilia eSR1 electric scooter will be launched in Europe on January 20, 2021 and is likely to be priced at 659 Euros or $859. The scooter is already on display at Italian Motoplex dealerships and it can be bought online as well.

